Garrett Eagles
announce activities
GARRETT — The Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., will host Vicki’s Karaoke from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Friday.
This event is open to the public.
Recreation Center
resumes activities
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., has implemented operational changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks are required for everyone ages 8 and older, per Gov. Eric Holcomb’s guidelines in the following rooms: foyer, lobby, restrooms, locker rooms, hallways, family and hospitality rooms, teen room, gym (while observing or when not exercising) and pool (while observing or when not exercising).
Swim lessons, fitness classes, aquatic fitness classes and Silver Sneakers classes have all resumed.
Expanded pool hours will be available, with periodic cleaning breaks.
All areas will have posted limited capacity guidelines.
Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the building.
For more information, contact the JAM Center at 357-1917, ext. 0.
Legion announces
weekly activities
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The finance committee will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Legion auxiliary will serve a baked steak dinner Friday. James Taylor karaoke will be from 7-10 p.m.
Sons of the American Legion will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
St. Martin’s
Healthcare is open
GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., has changed its model of care to permanently include tele-med and audio services, resulting in less disruption for patients.
Limited face-to-face visits are available, with priority for patients with hypertension and diabetes. Face-to-face visits with the clinic’s mental health counselor have also resumed.
All visits will be conducted by appointment only so that ample time is taken between appointments for cleaning and disinfecting. Patients are asked to bring and wear masks for their visits.
The clinic is serving patients daily who have lost their jobs and insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dental clinic is able to provide X-rays and antibiotics for infections. Full dental services will resume in the fall when volunteer dentists return.
Heimach Senior
Center is open
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All visitors are required to wear masks. The exercise room, pool tables and SHIIP program are by appointment only. Patrons are asked to call the Heimach Center.
Yoga, tai chi and foot care classes have resumed regular schedules.
Seniors visiting the food pantry are asked to first call the Heimach Center from their vehicle.
The Heimach Center can be reached at 925-3311.
Overeaters Anonymous
meetings are online
GARRETT — The Garrett group of Overeaters Anonymous is currently not meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but individuals wishing to participate in virtual meetings may do so online at oa.org.
