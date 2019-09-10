Officers arrest 28
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 28 people from Aug. 25 through Sept. 1, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Steven Linger, 48, of the 7400 block of South Enterprise Drive, Hamilton, was arrested Aug. 25 at 8:33 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Hardy, 26, of St. Joe was arrested Aug. 25 at 11:55 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Tesia Osbun, 28, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 26 at 12:05 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Alan Herzberg, 30, of the 2200 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 26 at 1:03 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Nancy Lantz, 81, of the 400 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 26 at 10:05 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
John Wood, 25, of the 53000 block of Pine Brook Drive, Bristol, was arrested Aug. 26 at 10:29 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shannon Wheaton, 29, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, Angola, was arrested Aug. 27 at 2:07 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Breanna Maddox, 31, of the 100 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 27 at 2:16 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant charging her with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Shayla Schaeffer, 27, of the 200 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested Aug. 27 at 7:37 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Tyler Jurich, 28, of the 200 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Samuel Goble, 40, of the 1600 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 28 at 8:09 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sandra Brown, 59, of the 100 block of North Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 28 at 8:15 a.m. on charges of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kari Ensley, 39, of East Edgewater South, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 28 at 11:52 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on one felony and three misdemeanor charges and new charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jennifer Elliot, 33, of Alvordton, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 28 at 1:17 p.m. on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Melissa Wade, 41, of the 300 block of West Ninth Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 28 at 9:14 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Clifford Bard, 48, of the 1700 block of S.R. 8, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 30 at 4:53 p.m.by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christine Graham, 41, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested Aug. 29 at 5:24 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Frank Bock, 56, of the 11900 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, was arrested Aug. 30 at 10 p.m.by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Markowski, 31, of the 4400 block of Coventry Parkway, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 30 at 1:25 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Zachary Chervenka, 27, of the 300 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 30 at 12:57 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeffery Hicks, 20, of the 8600 block of Hollyhock Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 30 at 1:58 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kayleigh Price, 21, of the 2100 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 30 at 1:59 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Crabill, 32, of the 5300 block of C.R. 17, Garrett, was arrested Aug. 30 at 7:18 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Derik Sturdivant, 41, of the 400 block of Old Long Road, Avilla, was arrested Aug. 31 at 1:10 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
James Martz, 36, of the 3900 block of Buell Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 31 at 8:26 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with false informing, a Class B misdemeanor.
Timothy Jones, 51, of the 300 block of East First Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 31 at 8:52 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Richard Miller, 59, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested Aug. 31 at 10:32 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and batter, a Class B misdemeanor.
Billy Park, 26, of the 300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested Sept. 1 at 1:47 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and a habitual offender enhancement.
