AUBURN — DeKalb County Republicans will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn to consider candidates to fill a vacancy for DeKalb County Auditor.
Auditor Jan Bauman has submitted her resignation, effective Dec. 18.
As the auditor’s position is a county-wide office, persons eligible to vote in the caucus are the 39 DeKalb County Republican precinct committeemen who have been in office 30 days prior to the caucus vote.
To be considered for the auditor’s position, a candidate must be a DeKalb County resident for one year prior to the election and a registered voter in DeKalb County.
Interested candidates must notify DeKalb County Republican Party chairman Richard Ring, complete and file Form CEB-5 at least 72 hours prior to the caucus date with Ring. The form may be found on the Indiana Secretary of State election division website or by contacting DeKalb County Republican headquarters.
For more information, contact Ring at rick@dekalbcountygop.com or at 925-0075.
