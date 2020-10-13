Mayor Fiandt outlines
Garrett activities
To the Garrett residents:
Transparency seems to be a word that is said quite a lot these days. With that being said, let me explain to you what has been happening and what will be happening soon.
We have had the Community Crossings grants to work with this summer for our road work. This allowed our city to have quite a few streets resurfaced. Fifth Avenue to the west of Randolph Street, parts of Franklin Street, Warfield Street, Second Street, Railroad Street, Taylor Road and various others have been a big improvement to our infrastructure.
We have a new project going on as I write this letter.
If you look at the edge of the road on South Randolph Street, starting at the library, between the curb and the sidewalk you will notice the trees are missing along this way.
The City of Garrett received a donation to replace sidewalks south along Randolph Street. We will remove all of the existing trees and the old sidewalks, replace the sidewalks, then come back and replace the trees. When we replace the trees, they will be trees that will be less likely to heave the sidewalks in the future. Plus, there will be more trees planted than what have been removed. Thank you to our generous donor for this project, Judy Morrill.
If you have ever looked at these trees from the corner of Randolph and Houston to the south, you may have had a lump in your throat from seeing all of the dead limbs waving in the breeze. Thankfully, this will remedy this portion of the street. Although, so far, it will only be three blocks to be done. The rest of this stretch to the south will be done as the funds become available.
As I have said before, please be patient. This is a very time-consuming process to get to the trees around your neighborhood.
Every year, we try to budget the funds for tree removal, but unfortunately, there isn’t always enough money or time to take care of them all in one year.
Now that the month of October is here, we will need to announce how the city will do Halloween/trick-or-treat.
There will be trick-or-treat downtown from 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. This time was chosen so we don’t conflict with athletic events on Friday or asking store owners to stay open extra Saturday night after their normal hours.
City-wide trick-or-treat is on the traditional night of Oct. 31. The hours of trick-or-treat will be from 5-7 p.m. This event will be left to the parents and guardians of the children to decide whether to participate or not. When handing out the treats, be sure that they are wrapped and that you wear some form of personal protection such as food service gloves for the protection of everyone.
On Nov. 21, the annual Holiday Horseman’s Parade is scheduled to take place downtown. The time will be posted on our city website and Facebook page when this is decided.
Also, at this time, we will ask that if you attend the parade you practice the social distancing as we have asked for all events. This parade will go on unless there is a resurgence in the spread of COVID-19 and the state has restrictions set for events of this kind. Please be aware of any changes that may happen.
I thank you for reading this letter, I hope you remain free of the COVID-19 virus. I also hope that you have a great Halloween with your children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Please be safe!
Mayor Todd Fiandt
