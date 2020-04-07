GARRETT — Another year has become part of history.
This article looks back at events that made the pages of the Garrett Clipper in 2019.
This article, the final in the series, focuses on November and December.
November
Incumbent Mayor Todd Fiandt and challenger Larry Getts shared their visions of the future of Garrett during a debate at Kruse Plaza, sponsored by KPC Media Group. While the candidates agreed on methamphetamine as the no. 1 problem in Garrett, they disagreed on ways to address the issue. Fiandt shared that a recently-formed drug task force recorded more than 127 meth arrests to date in 2019. Getts said, if elected, he would be more proactive to help people before a meth problem starts.
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board heard that enrollment increased by 12 students from last year, up to 1,776, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver. While the number of resident students was down by 26, Weaver said 261 students transferred into the district, an increase of 37 from the 2018-2019 school year.
Two anonymous business owners reached out to the Garrett Police Department to provide 50 new bikes to area children. Their generous donations were in response to having found success, but grew up not having the resources to have bikes of their own. Melinda Newman, community involvement leader for the Auburn Walmart store worked in conjunction with the Garrett Police Department and G-K-B Head Start to fit each of the children with a bike for his or her size, adding options such as saddle bags and training wheels.
Eighty students in instructor Pam Fleetwood’s Yellow House of Berkenaan program at J.E. Ober Elementary School donated $740 to Alliance Industries in Garrett through several fundraising events. The group was assigned to partner with the workshop for the disabled. The donation will help fund an expansion project at Alliance Industries.
With 61.4 percent of the vote, Todd Fiandt was re-elected to a second term as Garrett’s mayor in the Nov. 5 municipal election, defeating Republican challenger Larry Getts. Democrat Bobby Diederich and incumbent Republican Todd Sattison won council seats in unopposed contests, joining Republicans Amanda Charles and Dave Demkse, and Democrat Tom Kleeman. Republican Councilman-at-large Brad Stump did not seek re-election.
Garrett senior Tristan Taylor was the winner of the inaugural Northeast Corner Conference Home Run Derby at Lakeland High School on Nov. 3. Taylor beat his teammate Gage Smith in the championship round, 5-4.
Sixty-eight students from J.E. Ober Elementary, Garrett Middle School and Garrett High School staged three performances of the romantic comedy musical, “Mama Mia,” featuring the music of ABBA. Layna Miller played the lead role of Sophie with Evan Dapp portraying her fiancé Sky and Kaylee Martin as Sophie’s single mother, Donna.
Garrett students recognized Veterans Day during four programs in the Performing Arts Center. Guest speaker was retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christa Sullinger, whose sons Anderson and Aiden attend J.E. Ober Elementary School. Sullinger, a 1996 Garrett graduate, serves as special education instructional assistant.
Dr. David Griffith, owner of Garrett Family Dentistry, completed renovations to the exterior of his office at 125 S. Randolph St. through the city’s Downtown Façade Grant program. Griffith had recently purchased the dental practice from Dr. Will Schlemmer.
The Garrett Common Council tabled a proposed ordinance changing the position of mayor of Garrett from part-time to full-time following a 2-2 vote with council member Dave Demske not present for the meeting. Fiandt, who was re-elected to office, was paid $38,056 for the part-time position. The proposed annual salary of $64,090 was based on the full-time position. At its next session and following lengthy discussion, the council agreed to pay Fiandt $60,840.
December
The annual lighted wagon parade kicked off the Christmas season in Garrett. Events included visits from Santa Claus, singers from the Garrett High School concert choir, activities at the Garrett Museum of Art and crafts at the Garrett Public Library.
The second annual Festival of Trees at J.E. Ober Elementary School featured 37 artists of renown. Each classroom in kindergarten through fifth grade studied the history and techniques of various artists for several weeks and then created Christmas ornaments interpreting a particular artist’s works.
Christmas was brighter for just over 30 families thanks to the efforts of Garrett seniors and National Honor Society members Kennedy Sattison and Maggi Smurr through the Garrett Claus project. Garrett Claus was initiated three years ago by Chloe Hinkle to assist elementary children of needy families. Smurr and Sattison enlisted the help of the counselor at J.E. Ober to help identify students on free and reduced lunches as possible candidates.
Todd Fiandt’s appointment book at the Hair Shed was filled though Dec. 28, his last day as owner. He bought the barber shop in April 1980 from Leroy Delong. Fiandt was recently re-elected mayor of Garrett, a position officially changed from part-time to full-time.
Ground was broken to dedicate the Brennan Estates, what is believed to be the first school-owned subdivision the nation. The property was gifted to the school district by Lucy Brennan, who at age 99 expressed excitement about plans to use the property as a subdivision in 2015. She passed away in 2017. The subdivision, consisting of of nine residential home sites, sits just east of the school campus along South Second Street. Two years ago, the school’s building trades class renovated the 1960s home built for Mrs. Brennan and her husband, Garrett businessman Bernard Brennan.
Garrett resident Aaron Smith and his biological daughter met for the first time in person in December. After years of searching, Stephanie Jane Klasa, 34, of Arizona, learned that Smith was her father through a DNA website. The pair had been in contact by phone or text daily following the discovery of their relationship in September concluding with her visit to Indiana over the holidays.
