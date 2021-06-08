Arrested in
LaGrange County
Jerry Melchi, 40, of the 100 block of Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested May 29 by Wolcottville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Arrested in
Noble County
Cody W. Nelson, 30, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive South, Garrett, was booked at 9:20 a.m. May 28 to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Arrested in
Whitley County
Joshua Merrill, 34, of Garrett, was arrested May 25 and charged with intimidation, battery causing bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Caitlin Gonser, 23, of the 1400 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. May 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Michael Schorey, 64, of the 800 block of West Edge Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. May 27 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Phillip Ringer, 56, of the 3400 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:14 a.m. May 27 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tiffany Johnson, 43, of the 400 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. May 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for a charge of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Shane Budowski, 40, of the 200 block of South 2nd Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. May 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Nicholas Klein, 41, of the 700 block of Oakdale, Garrett, was arrested at 8:35 a.m. May 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Coburn, 35, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. May 28 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Joseph Lawler, 34, of the 300 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. May 28 by Butler Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, also a Level 6 felony.
Dustin Kessler, 28, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:10 a.m. May 29 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tyler Day, 21, of the 800 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. May 29 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
O.C. Johnson, 23, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:32 a.m. May 30 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Stephen Collins, 29, of the 1000 block of Adam Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 1:36 a.m. May 30 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bryit Sumner, 24, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:24 a.m. May 30 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Cole Bowers, 21, of the 1200 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. May 30 by Garrett Police on charges of burglary, a Level 2 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony; and intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Sara Jessup, 45, of the 100 block of South Broadway Street, Butler, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. May 30 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Zhonn Bowser, 37, of the 5100 block of C.R. 56, St. Joe, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. May 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Fisher, 46, of the 4900 block of S.R. 101, Butler, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. May 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Baker, 26, of the 500 block of North Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. May 31 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of paraphernalia with a prior offense, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Swallows, 39, of the 100 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. May 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with non-support of dependent, a Level 5 felony.
