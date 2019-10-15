GARRETT — The Garrett Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa gathered for their Sept. 23 meeting at the Garrett Public Library.
Hostesses Judy Casey and Johanna Byanski decorated with fall apples, flowers and assorted leaves. This was a carry-in luncheon and the Sisters arrived with various decorated lunch box ideas as Johanna and Judy provided the dessert and drinks.
President Johanna Byanski called the meeting to order with the Tri Kappa opening sone and verse. Secretary Katrina Custer called the roll with 12 present — Gretel Smith, Penny Smith, Connie Dicke, Cathy Saxer, Katrina Custer, Pat Weimer, MaryEllen Johnson, Phyllis Gerstner, Suzi Higgins, Marilyn Smith, Judy Casey and Johanna Bysanki,
All Sisters responded with they did over the summer. Katrina read the previous minutes that were approved as read. Treasurer Cathy Saxer gave the financial report that was approved as read. She then collected all of the dues for the coming year. Corresponding secretary Connie Dicke read her resignation as corresponding secretary but will continue to do loved coverage for the Chapter.
Connie thanked the Sisters for always bringing the items to keep the Chapter “Going Green.”
Cards and Flowers MaryEllen Johnson reported birthday cards and greeting cards that were sent to Sisters. She also updated the success of collecting bottle caps.
Fine Arts Gretel Smith gave an update on the latest exhibit at the Garrett Museum of Art that opened Sept. 21. The show featured the artwork of Daren Redman, Wayne Gados and Daniel Dienelt. The unveiling of a commissioned, original oil painting, “Garrett Interurban Train Station” by Fred Doloresco was part of the opening event. His painting will be on permanent display at the Garrett Museum of Art.
Katrina noted she would be taking orders for Garrett Tri Kappa Actives candy and nut sales and Johanna was taking orders for the United Methodist apple dumplings. Johann presented information on the upcoming Regional Province Convention (this Seasons of Changes) to be held in Warsaw on Oct. 19 with a new Province Officer Erin Ollinger. At the convention, the Sisters will learn about all of their duties as officers and hear about upcoming activities at the State level.
Phyllis spoke about the advantages of drinking grape juice each day and its effect on our bodies.
Johanna ended the meeting with the closing verse. The next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 28 at the Garrett Public Library.
