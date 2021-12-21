GARRETT — Garrett High School students continue to make their own future paths.
In the not-to-distant future, they could literally build their own roads.
Friday, several students in the school’s heavy highway program — part of the Career Development Program vocational offerings — received their certifications from MacAllister Machinery Co.
Because Garrett High School partners with Ivy Tech Community College in this program, many of these students will have accumulated enough credits to graduate from college before they graduate from high school and be prepared to enter the workforce with high-paying jobs.
Instructor Zachary Caenepeel, Ivy Tech diesel and construction technology department chair Nick Goodnight and MacAllister/Caterpillar instructor Ridge Inman praised the students for their efforts.
Inman encouraged the students to take advantage of the opportunities the certification will give them.
“The biggest thing I want you guys to take away from this class is you learned a lot of cool trades and tricks,” he said. “Don’t forget those because those will apply to anything you ever want” for larger pieces of equipment.
“That’s stuff we have to take an 80-hour class to get a certification,” Inman said. “That’s stuff guys are getting now. You are getting some extremely good knowledge from this program.
“Try to absorb as much of it as you can … it’s invaluable material that you guys are learning.”
“You have an opportunity that’s never been presented to anybody in high school. Take advantage of it,” Caenepool said, noting there is potential for these students to earn as much as $30 an hour for an entry-level position.”
“These skills put you above 92% of people in the world,” Goodnight said. “That gets you $20, $30 (an hour), that gets you benefits and retirement, that gets you on a good path starting day one.
“You could literally walk in your college graduation before you walk in your high school graduation,” he said. “Then you walk out, day one, you have a job making $20 or $30 an hour depending on what you’re doing.
“Make sure you do what’s best for you.”
Juniors Dru Nodine and Lauren Tinkler are among the students who received their certifications.
“I love driving a skid steer,” Tinkler said. “Going out there and being so hands-on, seeing what goes behind everything and being part of it, and knowing I can be doing that.”
She also enjoys being in the ground floor of the heavy highway program; Hamilton Heights is the only other high school in the nation offering the course.
At this point, Tinkler sees herself following this path after high school.
“I would like to get in as soon as I can. When I’m a senior, I would like to get an internship and be working through school.”
Tinkler said she enjoys being with her classmates every day and making a difference. “I am helping people, I am making people’s lives better, I’m learning and I’m furthering my career.”
“Last year, my sophomore year, I was choosing classes,” Nodine said. “I talked with (Career Development Program director) Chad) Sutton about it. He told me it was about industrial equipment.
“Once he told me that, I was immediately interested, so I signed up for it and I’m glad I did.”
Friday was Sutton’s final day with the program, as he is taking a similar position with a university in Alabama. He couldn’t be prouder of the students’ accomplishments.
“There’s a bunch of kids who are going to walk out of here with over 50 college credits and industry-recognized certifications,” Sutton said.
“I guarantee you, maybe even this year, but next year for sure, you’re going to have students graduating with over 60 college credits and multiple industries looking at them for opportunities because of their skill sets.”
One of the Friday’s honorees already has an internship in the maintenance department of a major paving company to go with welding and heavy highway certifications.
“That’s what it’s really all about,” Sutton said. “Creating these certifications and credentials that they can take with them is just amazing.”
“I saw some of the other students in the program and they were talking about how cool it is,” Tinkler said. “I thought it would be really interesting, and seeing how there are no girls in the program, I thought it would be interesting to do that.
“That’s not the only reason I did that; I did it for my own enjoyment.”
For Nodine, the class has been beyond anything he could have dreamed of. He hopes to turn these experiences into a career.
“It’s even more,” he said. “I didn’t expect to get a skid steer certification so early in the year, and we’re supposed even get simulators for bigger equipment.
“That’s amazing. Most people don’t get that type of opportunity at such a young age.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.