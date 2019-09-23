ALTONA — A two-car, attached garage at 216 N. Bridge St. in Altona was completely destroyed in a fire that began shortly after midnight Monday.
Firefighters were called at 12:08 a.m. to the home of Dallas and Lisa Hicks. They arrived nine minutes later and had the fire under control about an hour later. They left the scene at 3 a.m.
A family member discovered the fire and alerted the occupants, who exited the two-story home without injury. Three dogs and two cats also escaped harm, but homeowners were searching the neighborhood for a fourth dog, a small terrier mix, late Monday morning.
A family member said they moved vehicles from the area before the arrival of the fire department.
The state fire marshal’s office was on scene Monday morning, but that cause of the fire was not yet determined. Doug Castator from the Garrett Fire Department estimated damage at $30,000 to $50,000, with minimal damage to the exterior of home.
Garrett firefighters were assisted by departments from LaOtto and Auburn, the Garrett Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.