St. Martin’s gives
care updates
GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare, 1359 S. Randolph St., has changed its model of care to permanently include tele-med and audio services, resulting in less disruption for patients.
Limited face-to-face visits are available, with priority for patients with hypertension and diabetes. Face-to-face visits with the clinic’s mental health counselor have also resumed.
All visits will be conducted by appointment only so that ample time is taken between appointments for cleaning and disinfecting. Patients are asked to bring and wear masks for their visits.
The clinic is serving patients daily who have lost their jobs and insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dental clinic is able to provide X-rays and antibiotics for infections. Full dental services will resume in the fall when volunteer dentists return.
Legion announces activities
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. 5th Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
Sons of the American Legion will serve broasted chicken from 5-7:30 p.m., with Russ Chandler providing entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday.
An SAL meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13.
General Electric
reunion canceled
FORT WAYNE — The General Electric Quarter Century Club’s annual get-together, normally scheduled for the Saturday after Labor Day, has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus situation.
At this time, it’s anticipated that the 2021 event will take place as usual, said Ellen Durnell, secretary for the club.
Curiosity Shop
gives update
GARRETT — While the Curiosity Shop, 1209 S. Randolph St., Garrett, prepares to reopen, staff invites people to visit Facebook Marketplace where they can buy items online.
Pick up hours at the shop are as follows: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays.
Recreation Center
sets schedules
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., plans to resume several classes in the coming weeks.
Fitness classes, which have been held exclusively outdoors and online, have returned to the facility.
Aquatic fitness classes and Silver Sneakers classes have resumed.
Swim lessons have resumed.
Expanded pool hours will be available, with periodic cleaning breaks.
All people entering the building over age 12 will be required to wear a mask or facial covering in the foyer, lobby, restrooms, locker rooms, hallways and hospitality room.
All areas will have posted limited capacity.
Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the building.
For more information, contact the JAM Center at 357-1917, ext. 0.
Garrett Alumni
reunion curtailed
GARRETT — The 37th annual Garrett Alumni Reunion has been curtailed to the annual alumni golf outing on Friday, July 17.
The change has been made due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Questions and concerns may be shared by email at GarrettSchoolsAlumni@gmail.com, online at GarrettSchoolsAlumni.com or on Facebook at GarrettSchoolsAlumni.
Heimach Senior Center reopens with guidelines
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Senior Center has reopened with guidelines in place, according to executive director Meg Zenk.
All visitors must wear masks. The exercise room, pool tables and SHIIP program are by appointment only. Patrons are asked to call the Heimach Center.
Yoga, tai chi and foot care classes will resume regular schedules.
Seniors visiting the food pantry are asked to first call the Heimach Center from their vehicle.
The Heimach Center can be reached at 925-3311.
Overeaters Anonymous meetings are online
GARRETT — The Garrett group of Overeaters Anonymous is currently not meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but individuals wishing to participate in virtual meetings may do so online at oa.org.
