GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art is hosting “Open Call 2021” as an opportunity for two- and three-dimensional artists to show their best works.
This is the museum’s largest show of the year, featuring more 30 artists participating and over 60 pieces of art on display.
Opening night is from 5-8 p.m. Friday. The exhibit continues through Sunday, March 14.
“Open Call 2021” is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.
Artists have always played an important role in communities and in advancing the engagement of the public in dialogue. Art exhibits that engage the public in a civic dialogue play an important role in society.
The Garrett Museum of Art and their partnerships with these artists make “Open Call 2021” an exhibit where viewers can see the talents and inventiveness of local, area and regional artists.
Museum hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 4-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. All other hours are by appointment only.
For more information, call 704-5400, visit the website garrettmuseumofart.org or the Garrett Museum of Art Facebook page.
