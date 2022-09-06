CHURUBUSCO — It’s football season in Indiana, but you couldn’t tell that by the scoreboard at halftime of Friday’s Garrett-Churubusco game.
2-0.
The only scoring of the first half came when Churubusco downed a second-quarter punt at the Garrett 1 and the hosts’ defensive line stuffed a Railroader run for a two-point safety with 9 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first half.
Churubusco (2-1) scored three second-half touchdowns to put the game out of reach. With 8:53 left in the third, Wyatt Marks scored from three yards out. With two minutes left in the quarter, Riley Buroff crossed the goal line from two yards away. The Eagles missed the extra point attempts after both scores to lead 14-0.
With 5:29 left in the game, Churubusco’s Ethan Smith scooped up a fumble and returned it 50 yards for the final scoring of the game. Rosey Stephens kicked the extra point to make it 21-0.
Garrett was held to 27 yards of total rushing, with Robert Koskie gaining 38 yards on 13 attempts and Xavier Nusbaum added nine yards on three tries. Quarterback Calder Hefty was stopped for minus-20 yards on eight tries. Churubusco recorded 12 tackles for losses in the game.
Hefty completed 11-of-21 passes for 154 yards, including a 42-yard pass to Luke Holcomb. Holcomb was Garrett’s leading receiver, catching four passes for 80 yards. Parker Skelly caught three passes for 38 yards.
Marks carried 23 times for 108 yards and Buroff ran for 68 yards on 17 carries. Buroff completed 3-of-7 passes for 50 yards and also caught one pass for 21 yards. Gavin Huelsenbeck caught two passes for 36 yards.
Garrett, 0-3 in all games, opens Northeast Corner Conference Big Division play Friday with a home game against Lakeland.
