GARRETT — Angola made the trip down Interstate 69 to Garrett Friday night looking to wrap up the Northeast Corner Conference’s Big School Division title.
The Railroaders had other plans, however. They gave the Hornets all they could handle for three quarters before Angola was able to pull away late for a 33-22 win on a chilly early fall night.
With the win, the Hornets are 6-2 (4-0 NECC) and clinched the aforementioned Big Division title. Garrett fell to 1-7 in all games and 1-3 in NECC Big play.
The game was delayed for 40 minutes late in the fourth quarter for an injured player who needed to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.
The Railroaders made a statement early, hitting the scoreboard first on a 3-yard Robert Koskie touchdown run and a Calder Hefty two-point conversion run with 4 minutes, 1 second left in the first quarter.
Angola drove to the Garrett 3, but the Railroaders came up with a goal line stand to open the second.
The Hornets had a great defensive stand of their own that yielded a safety. After receiving the free kick, they added a 25-yard Hawkins Hasselman field goal. Later, Angola blocked a Garrett punt, which led to a 10-yard Tyler Call TD run with 3:19 left in the first half.
Garrett responded before the half ended with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Calder Hefty to Parker Skelly. Koskie added a two-point conversion run, enabling the hosts to take a 16-12 advantage into the locker room.
The Railroaders picked right up where they left off in the second half, forcing an Angola fumble on the kickoff and taking advantage of a short field for a 1-yard Hefty TD. A failed 2-point attempt left the score 22-12 in favor of Garrett.
Angola answered with three scores — runs of 3 and 11 yards from Call, and a 29-yard run by Gavin Willis to take the lead for good. Willis’ score came with 6:49 left in regulation. Hasselman made all three extra point kicks to give the Hornets a 33-22 lead.
Koskie led Garrett with 105 yards rushing on 22 attempts. Hefty completed 5-of-11 passes for 67 yards.
Call led Angola with 82 yards rushing on 15 attempts. Willis had 60 yards on 14 tries and Andre Tagliaferri gained 46 on six attempts. Call completed 3-of-5 passes for 51 yards, all to Tagliaferri.
Angola hosts Eastside in the 2022 regular season finale Friday night. Garrett will host Central Noble.
