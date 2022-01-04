GARRETT — The Judith A. Morrill Recreation Center is one of several agencies that received grants from the Indiana Department of Education, announced Monday.
The JAM Center, located at 1200 E. Houston St., will receive $125,750 as part of $35.2 million in state and federal grant funds awarded to 123 community partners and schools across the state as part of Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program.
These grants are awarded in addition to more than $122 million awarded over the summer to partnerships across the state to accelerate student learning.
“It’s more important now than ever that our communities, families and schools come together to accelerate student learning,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “This important work requires unparalleled collaboration, and I’m thankful that so many partners across the state have stepped up to the plate to deliver these extended learning opportunities for our students.”
The JAM Center’s grant will be used toward school-age and teen programming, according to chief executive officer Cheryl Nicole.
The funding will address learning recovery, academic challenges, tutoring, mental health needs and social activities, among other issues the facility experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
These awards are funded through the second round of Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program, with $27.5 million allocated to partners across the state. This state funding is supplemented by an additional $7.7 million in state set-aside funding as part of Indiana’s federal COVID-19 relief funds. The funding, which will serve students in 56 of Indiana’s 92 counties, will work to accelerate student learning in literacy, mathematics and college and career readiness.
Created this year through House Enrolled Act 1008, the Student Learning Recovery Grant Program allocated $150 million to support accelerated learning plans, with a focus on partnerships between community organizations, education service centers, higher education institutions and K-12 schools.
Applications for the first round of state grant funding opened in April 2021, with funding awarded over the summer to more than 110 school and community partnerships across the state, serving students in 83 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
This grant provides an important financial resource to schools and community partners, with research showing that the academic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are substantial.
According to research from IDOE and the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment, Inc., the academic impact ranges from moderate to significant across schools, academic subjects and demographic groups.
“Educators across the state are working strategically to help close learning gaps and reduce the significant academic impact we’ve seen from pandemic-related school disruptions. This is an enormous responsibility, and it requires all of us,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.
“This includes our schools, our higher education institutions, our families, and our community partners, joining together through student-focused partnerships,” Jenner said. “I’m grateful for the important work that’s being funded through Indiana’s Student Learning Recovery Grant Program, as we all come together to ensure that every student has the opportunity to build the knowledge and skills they need to succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.