Fraternal Order of Eagles
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St., will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — The V.F.W. Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett American
Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The legion will serve an all-you-can-eat fish dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Kessler’s Kountry will provide musical entertainment.
The American Legion Fourth District meeting will take place Thursday, March 3 at Post 257 in Fremont.
The legion will serve a baked steak dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 4. Rod Bowers will provide musical entertainment.
