GMS poinsettia fundraiser underway
GARRETT — Garrett Middle School is holding its annual poinsettia fundraiser through Friday, Oct. 30.
Each poinsettia arrives in a 6-inch pot measuring about 15 inches tall by 15 inches across. Plants are wrapped in decorative pot covers.
Standard color poinsettias in red, cream or pink cost $13 each. Painted colors including blue, purple, fuchsia and chameleon cost $15 apiece. Amaryllis bulbs will also be offered in crimson, white or star for $13.
Students will not be going out to get orders this year. An order form can be found on the school’s Facebook page. Orders may also be placed by contacting Ginger Simon at the school office, 357-5745.
Money raised goes directly into the school’s student activities account which helps pay for honor roll breakfasts, field trips and several other student activities.
All orders and money are due in the school office no later than Friday, Oct. 30. Checks should be made payable to Garrett Middle School.
Plants will be delivered around the first week of December.
