GARRETT — The JAM Center is hosting a bus trip to Chicago for a full day of shopping on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Boarding begins at 8:15 a.m. and departs at 8:30 a.m. The bus will return by 11:30 p.m.
Participants will disembark onto Chicago’s elite strip of shops where participants will be free to see the sights and do some holiday shopping at their leisure. A light breakfast and boxed supper including a sandwich and side, dessert and beverage will be provided on the bus ride, along with a festive movie to pass the time.
Tickets are $65 per person. All proceeds benefit JAM Early Education. Get your tickets by calling 357-1917, by stopping by the JAM Center at 1200 E. Houston Street, or online at myjamcenter.org/events. Space is limited to 55 people.
For more information on the JAM Center and its non-profit mission, people can visit myjamcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.