Arrested in
DeKalb County
Raymond Morris, 40, of the 5300 block West, C.R. 500 South, Hudson, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. March 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear and driving while suspended with prior, both Class A misdemeanors.
Robert Lee, 59, of the 200 block of Marion Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. March 31 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Fidel Quintana, 49, of the 1400 block of Normandale Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:33 a.m. April 1 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Freed, 45, of the 190 block of Lane 272 Crooked Lake, Angola, was arrested at 1:03 a.m. April 2 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jackson Jordan, 24, of the 200 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. April 2 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Sean Sweeney, 27, of the 500 block of Norcrest Road, Angola, was arrested at 3:52 a.m. April 2 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Danny Montoya, 38, of the 100 block of West Willow Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. April 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Koalten Summers, 22, of the 4300 block West, C.R. 275 South, Albion, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. April 3 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ryan Poppe, 24, of Anna, Ohio, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. April 3 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jennifer Haffner, 41, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. April 3 by Garrett Police on charges of battery, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, all Class b misdemeanors.
Graciela Volz, 24, of Marion, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. April 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and posession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jaade Thomas, 20, of Livonia, Michigan, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. April 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Sara Slusher, 36, of the 3200 block of McCormick Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:08 a.m. April 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Shawn Caldwell, 40, of the 100 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. April 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffery Dale, 38, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. April 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Maiah Wallen, 19, of the 300 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. April 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Perkins, 29, of the 200 block of East State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. April 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Creager, 35, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:01 a.m. April 6 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging a violation of probation, a Class A misdemeanor.
Janice Hunters, 47, of the 500 block of Silverwood Lane, Goshen, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. April 6 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jayden Fike, 19, of the 1400 block of Fairview Run, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. April 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
