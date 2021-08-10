Thursday
Texas straw hat, fruit, bosco stick, milk variety.
Friday
Chicken tenders, green beans, apple slices with peanut butter, milk variety.
Monday
Cheeseburger, french fries, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday
Asian chicken, broccoli, fruit, rice pilaf, milk variety.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Chicken nachos, mexi corn, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Macaroni and cheese, fresh vegetables, fruit, pretzel, milk variety.
Friday, Aug. 20
Calzone, peas and carrots, fruit, pudding, milk variety.
