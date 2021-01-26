Steven Davis Sr.
GARRETT — Steven E. Davis Sr., 79, of Garrett, died Jan. 15, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Gail McKinley
GARRETT — Gail R. McKinley, 72, of Garrett, died Jan. 15, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jane SanAngelo
AUBURN — Jane M. (Pfefferkorn) SanAngelo, 68, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Jan. 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Toby Kaufman
GLENN, Mich. — Toby Dewayne Kaufman, 47, of Glenn, Michigan, born in Auburn and from Garrett, died Jan. 15, 2021.
Dykstra Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ralph Haines
AUBURN — Ralph LaMar Haines, 84, of Auburn, died Jan. 18, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Catherine Knepper
AUBURN — Catherine Joan Knepper, 99, Auburn, died Jan. 17, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Marjorie Knott
AUBURN — Marjorie E. Knott, 90, of Auburn, died Jan. 19, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Max Reynolds
AUBURN — Max H. “Huck” Reynolds, 91, of Auburn, died Jan. 16, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Scott Woods
ST. JOE — Scott D. Woods, 63, of St. Joe, died Jan. 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Kathaleen Jennings
HAMILTON — Kathaleen J. “Kate” Jennings, 89, of Hamilton, died Jan. 19, 2021.
Krill Funeral Service, Edon, Ohio, handled arrangements.
George Wills
HAMILTON — George E. Wills, 83, of Hamilton, died Jan. 15, 2021.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Mary Tritch
HUDSON — Mary E. Tritch, 92, of Hudson, died Jan. 20, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Jack Chaffins
AVILLA — Jack D. Chaffins, 80, of Avilla, died Jan. 19, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Thomas Stump
AVILLA — Thomas G. Stump, 76, of Avilla, died Jan. 17, 2021.
Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, is handling arrangements.
Gary Carr
KENDALLVILLE — Gary Allen Carr, 66, of Kendallville and born in Angola, died Jan. 18, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Maudie Criswell
KENDALLVILLE — Maudie Criswell, 86, of Kendallville, died Jan. 18, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Ronald Helgesen
KENDALLVILLE — Ronald Eugene Helgesen, 87, of Kendallville, died Jan. 19, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Norma Pant
KENDALLVILLE — Norma Gwen (Cox) Pant, 85, of Kendallville, died Jan. 18, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Gerald Bobay
ANGOLA — Gerald “Jerry” Bobay, 79, of Angola, died Jan. 15, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Ronald Hays Jr.
ANGOLA — Ronald Edward Hays Jr., 89, of Angola, died Jan. 17, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Miller
ANGOLA — Phyllis Jean Miller, 85, of Angola, died Jan. 19, 2021.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Susan Whelchel
ANGOLA — Susan Carol Whelchel, 77, of Angola, died Jan. 20, 2021.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
