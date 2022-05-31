Jeffrey Anderson
AUBURN — Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Anderson, 37, of Auburn, died May 22, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Robert Graham
FORT WAYNE — Robert D. Graham, 83, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, died May 22, 2022.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.
Dr. Kelly
Franks Henderson
FISHERS — Dr. Kelly Michelle Franks Henderson, 49, of Fishers and formerly of Auburn, died May 20, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Frank Laub
ST. JOE — Frank D. Laub, 92, of St. Joe, died May 25, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Glen Hartman
WATERLOO — Glen LeRoy Hartman, 85, of Waterloo, died May 21, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Mary Ervin
HAMILTON — Mary H. Ervin, 80, of Hamilton, died May 20, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Carolyn Spencer
HUDSON — Carolyn Louise Spencer, 86, of Hudson, died May 24, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Janet Bottomley
KENDALLVILLE — Janet Bottomley, 83, of Kendallville, died May 22, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Brenda Froelich
KENDALLVILLE — Brenda Froelich, 72, of Kendallville, died May 24, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.