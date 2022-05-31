Jeffrey Anderson

AUBURN — Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Anderson, 37, of Auburn, died May 22, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Robert Graham

FORT WAYNE — Robert D. Graham, 83, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Auburn, died May 22, 2022.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.

Dr. Kelly

Franks Henderson

FISHERS — Dr. Kelly Michelle Franks Henderson, 49, of Fishers and formerly of Auburn, died May 20, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Frank Laub

ST. JOE — Frank D. Laub, 92, of St. Joe, died May 25, 2022.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Glen Hartman

WATERLOO — Glen LeRoy Hartman, 85, of Waterloo, died May 21, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Mary Ervin

HAMILTON — Mary H. Ervin, 80, of Hamilton, died May 20, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Carolyn Spencer

HUDSON — Carolyn Louise Spencer, 86, of Hudson, died May 24, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Janet Bottomley

KENDALLVILLE — Janet Bottomley, 83, of Kendallville, died May 22, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Brenda Froelich

KENDALLVILLE — Brenda Froelich, 72, of Kendallville, died May 24, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

