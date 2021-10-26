GARRETT — The City of Garrett is moving forward to demolish two sites in town, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
Environmental Management Services has completed removal of all contaminants in a downtown building at 109 S. Randolph St. The city will now set a date and time for interested contractors to walk through and provide quotes for demolition.
Two people died in a February 2019 fire in that building.
Environmental Management Services will also be on site at 513 E. Quincy St. this week to remove all contaminants at the former Freeman residence. Once completed, the city can put out bids for demolition of that site also.
Plans are to be able to open bids for both locations at the Nov. 2 Board of Works session.
A possible Garrett Unsafe Building Law violation is in the making at 418 S. Franklin St. where a resident has installed a fence and accessory structure without permits. Otero said he visited the site twice with no response at the door, left his cards asking for a call ASAP, but has yet to hear back from the resident.
Otero’s report showed 201 improvement location permits to date and three unsafe building code violations. He also handed out draft copies of a Unified Development Ordinance that he will review with the city attorney and report back to the Board of Works next month.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 69 calls for service from Oct. 11-17. Police issued 35 traffic warnings, wrote six traffic tickets, investigated two property damage accidents and one city ordinance call.
The report showed one arrest was made during the period and 38 business checks.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr said 22 total code violations were made from Oct. 12-18. Those violations were for combinations of high grass, weeds and rubbish. Her report showed 16 certified letters sent, 14 code violations complied, 10 abates sent to City Hall for non-compliance billing, six liens filed against properties, four second-violation letters sent, for a total of 703 abate notices served so far this year.
Leaf pick up in the city will begin on an as-needed basis, according Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger. Workers continue to process abates as they come in and winterize parks in preparation for the winter season.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch told board members his department is currently working in the 300 block of Taylor Road at the former Stanadyne building to replace an old bundle, three-phase circuit with standard construction.
A 1500 KVA transformer has been delivered for Momentive upgrade. Crews will be working on the three-phase circuit at that site to accommodate new silos being installed on the southwest corner of the property.
The board gave approval for Wastewater Plant Superintendent Bruce Schosser to purchase a variable speed air compressor/blower for the facility from Wayne Vaughn Equipment Co. in Fort Wayne at a cost of $9,058. It was the lowest of four quotes received.
During a brief City Council meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said resolutions will be up for consideration at the Nov. 2 meeting to handle any end-of-year shortfalls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.