Library appreciative
of garden assistance
To the editor:
The Garrett Public Library would like to thank the following businesses, organizations, and individuals in their help restarting the library garden.
Thank you to Hixson Sand & Gravel for the dirt for the planters; to the FFA program at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools for the labor in spreading the mulch and various other labor; the City of Garrett for the assistance in cleaning up the old garden space; the James Foundation for the cost of the planters; the United Way of DeKalb County for the purchase of the weed guard and the mulch; Garrett Garden Club for various labor; Friends of the Garrett Library for various labor and financial support; Garrett Public Library Board for Trustees for their patience and continued support; various individuals throughout the last year who donated their equipment, tools, expertise, time, and labor in various tasks; and countless individuals and organizations who supported this project from the beginning through donations, gifts, and time.
Thanks for your help,
Nicholas Stephan
Director
Garrett Public Library
