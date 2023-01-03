KENDALLVILLE – Garrett’s boys basketball team split its contests in the Max Platt Holiday Tournament at East Noble Dec. 27.
The Railroaders dropped the first game to the host Knights 49-41, but came back to top Fremont 60-45 in the consolation contest.
For East Noble, its win over Garrett was its first of the season.
The Knights controlled the Railroaders early, racing out to a 8-0 lead on three-pointers from senior Owen Ritchie, junior Mason Hankins and a layup from senior Hunter Kline.
Ritchie led East Noble with 17 points. Kline had 12 and Hankins finished with six.
Senior Konner DeWitt (15 points) got Garrett on the scoreboard at the 5:42 mark and Drayton Myers (5 points) added a score at 3:19, but the Knights controlled much of the quarter to take a 19-6 lead.
The Railroaders held East Noble scoreless in the second, but could only muster six points themselves, four from sophomore Parker Reed (6 points), to trail by seven at the break.
Hankins broke the scoring drought for East Noble, dating back to 30 seconds left in the first, with a three 17 seconds into the second half. The Railroaders, however, stayed close throughout the quarter, cutting their deficit to just five, 34-29 at the end of three.
Myers would cut it to just two with a 3-pointer to open the fourth, though the two teams would trade baskets until the Knights scored eight of the final 11 points to hold off Garrett. Junior Owen VanGessel also finished in double figures with 10 points for the Knights.
DeWitt led Garrett with 15 points. Reed had six. Myers, Luke Coffman, Tyler Gater and Jaxon Robinson had five each.
In the consolation game, the Railroaders led 12-9 after a quarter after taking an 8-7 lead late in the frame. Garrett never trailed again.
The Railroaders led 27-21 at halftime and went on a 13-6 run to open the third quarter. They led by as many as 21 down the stretch.
It was the kind of win the Railroaders have been looking for all season, according to Garrett coach Andrew Evertts. The Railroaders have now won two of their last three.
“We’ve been in so many close games,” Evertts said. “This was a credit to our guys.”
Key for the Railroaders, he said, was limiting the Eagles’ success from beyond the arc. Fremont hit 10 trifectas in the teams’ first meeting of the season, a 67-55 win by the Eagles in Garrett Dec. 6.
Garrett was led by Kyle Smith with 17 points. Myers added 11.
Brody Foulk led Fremont with 14 points. Connor Slee added 13.
Garrett hosts Hamilton tonight, Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.