Julie Corbin
GARRETT — Julie Ann (Pence) Corbin, 61, of Garrett, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett handled arrangements.
Blanche Iddings
AUBURN — Blanch M. “Peg” Iddings, 84, of Auburn, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn handled arrangements.
Marilyn A. Bassett
AUBURN — Marilyn A. (Brown) Bassett, 87, of Auburn and Garrett High School graduate died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Don Smolinske
MOKENA, Ill. — Don Louis Smolinske, 88, of Mokena, Illinois, and formerly of Auburn, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Steven Williams
KENDALLVILLE — Steven D. Williams, 60, of Kendallville died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Loretta Ternet
ASHLEY — Loretta F. (Hunter) Ternet, 71, of Ashley, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Betty DeWitt
AUBURN — Betty L. (Sleasman) Dewitt, 89, of Auburn, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Renfrow
BUTLER — Richard W. Renfrow, 57, of Butler, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Ethel Goodman
AUBURN — Ethel M. Goodman, 77, of Auburn, died Friday Oct. 4, 2019.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn.
Evelyn L. Walter
AUBURN — Evelyn L. (Deventer) Walter, 95, of Auburn, died Saturday, Oct, 5, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.
Donald Noragon
WATERLOO — Donald L. “Don” Noragon, 79, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.
Melody Morrow
HAMILTON — Melody A. (Long) Morrow, 76, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes in Butler handled arrangements.
Sally Moore
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Sally J. Moore, 71, of Hicksville and formerly of Butler, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Smith & Brown Funeral Home in Hicksville, Ohio is handling arrangements.
Joseph Pfefferkorn
ALBION — Leo Joseph Pfefferkorn, 85, of Albion, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.
