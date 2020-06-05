GARRETT — The Aaron “Sneezy” Smith Annual Alumni Scholarship Golf Outing will take place Friday, July 17 at Garrett Country Club, 401 N. Walsh St.
Due to the pandemic, the association has taken a wait-and-see approach. After much discussion with Dave Demske at the Garrett Country Club, Demske feels very comfortable offering outings and tournaments. He is following all guidelines to make it as safe as possible for everyone.
Prior to the pandemic, organizers had been in the process of restructuring the outing.
Team fees are due by July 1. The cost is $50 per golfer. An all-inclusive price will be charged to help alleviate the morning check-in lines encountered in the past. This will also help with social distancing, as golfers will not need to go into the clubhouse to register.
Prizes in two flights and a skins game are included as part of the registration fee. Country club members will also receive a $10 credit toward next year’s golf membership.
There will be no registration the day of the event. Early registration is recommended as only the first 30 teams paid in full will be playing. Registration and team payment can be mailed to or dropped off at the Garrett Country Club.
All proceeds from this event benefit the Alumni Scholarship Fund which was able to give $1,500 to four Garrett High School graduates this year. The goal is to be able to increase this amount or number of recipients for next year. Everyone is welcome.
For questions or more information, send an email to GarrettSchoolsAlumni@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.