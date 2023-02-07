FORT WAYNE — Garrett and Angola can’t seem to get enough of each other.
In the last five years, the Railroaders and Hornets have played each other 12 times, with four of the last five seasons including meetings in the post-season.
In those 12 meetings, Angola leads 7-5. The teams have split four sectional games.
In the first round of the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 3A Sectional 21 at Concordia Wednesday night, the Northeast Corner Conference rivals played a style of basketball that has been customary whenever the two meet up as of late.
Low-scoring and scrappy.
While the style suited Angola in its 32-19 regular season win at Garrett on Nov. 22, 2022, the Railroaders turned the tables on the Hornets, sending them packing in a 41-32 defeat.
Garrett controlled the entire first quarter against the Hornets, taking a 9-1 lead before increasing it to 14-1 by the 6:38 mark of the second. The only point by a Hornet in that stretch was a free throw by junior Macy Oberlin.
Garrett junior Emma LaPato, who injured her ankle in the final regular season game against Lakeland last Friday, took her boot off around 6:15 p.m. and played most of the game, making an impact immediately with Garrett’s first two baskets of the game.
While those were her only points of the game, she was all over the court the rest of the night, finishing with five rebounds, four steals, two deflections and an assist.
“Just her spirit and determination that ‘I’m gonna do this. I will be there. I will play. I don’t care.’ She bought new ankle braces and had them FedEx’d to her house yesterday,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “She went and grabbed them before practice just to try them out, and I told her she’s starting and she’s going to play until she can’t play any more, and she did except one little bit where she asked to come out and took a break.
“That is what this program is about. We’ve been spoiled the last couple of years with just flat-out studs, but we built this program on grittiness. We built this program on a couple of kids from this class and a couple of kids from this class, and just fighting, scratching, defending and finding a way. That’s what this team has become and that’s why it’s so fun to coach them because it takes me back to when Dan (Feagler), Kraig (Kelham) and I started this thing.”
After a timeout, the Hornets began to come to life in the form of junior Kylie Caswell, who scored seven unanswered to trail by six. Caswell finished the night with a team-high 10 points.
After a three-pointer from Hornet sophomore Ava Rinard cut the deficit to 17-12, Garrett senior Maddy Schenkel (six points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal), hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds left in the half to send the Railroaders into the locker room up seven.
Angola’s offense was without Caswell for a good portion of the second half, however, as she picked up her fourth foul with 1:54 left in the third.
Fouls and free throws were commonplace throughout, with Angola going 8-for-16 at the charity stripe for the night while Garrett was 15-for-22.
The second half opened with Hornet sophomore Bailey Holman scoring three to cut the deficit to 19-15, before Garrett junior Kelsey Bergman responded with five straight followed by a Schenkel three.
Not to be outdone, Hornet sophomore Lexi Stillman hit a three to jump start an 11-0 run to head into the fourth down 27-26.
With 7:12 to play, senior Tyrah Stillman made a free throw to tie the game for the first time since the tip. The Railroaders took back the reigns from there.
Garrett senior Bailey Kelham scored twice and then assisted Bergman while off-balance for a layup and despite an and-one for Holman to cut to three, Angola never got any closer.
Bergman was clutch for the Railroaders over the final five minutes of the game, scoring seven straight for her team and pulling down key rebounds late. She finished the game with a double-double, recording 12 points and 17 rebounds, along with three blocks and a steal.
Kelham was the only other Railroader to score in the fourth, scoring seven in the quarter, including the final three for Garrett, to finish with a game-high 16 points despite not scoring in the third. She added five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
