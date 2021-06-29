Garrett Country Club logo

Ladies League

Players Points

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 138

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 132

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 131

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 128

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 121

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 121

Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 114

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 113

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 109

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 107

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 106

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 105

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 98

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 97

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 96

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 95

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 95

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 83

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 81

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 79

Low scores — Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 35, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 36, Sandy Hall/Tammy Gurney 38.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Don Myers, Don Sproch 143

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 142

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 136

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 134

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 133

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 128

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 126

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 126

Austin Manth, Adam King 125

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 125

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 124

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 124

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 123

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 123

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 121

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 121

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 120

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 119

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 114

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 113

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 112

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 112

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 111

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 111

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 110

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 110

Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 110

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 108

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 92

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 55

Low scores — Roger Taylor/Charlie Dobson 33, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 34, Sam Kaufman/Dan Budzon 35.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn

Customs 226

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 226

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 224

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded

Plastics 223

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 222

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 213

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 213

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 211

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary

Clinic #1 208

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 206

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 197

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 196

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 196

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 196

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 194

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 191

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 191

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 191

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 190

Don Sproch, Josh Page 184

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 182

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 176

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 172

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 168

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 159

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 145

Low scores — Bill Davidson 35, Mike Kleeman 37, Sherm Lewis 37.

American Legion League

Players Points

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 273

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 245

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 243

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 243

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 242

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 239

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 237

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 234

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 231

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 230

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 229

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 223

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 222

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 217

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 216

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 211

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 209

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 201

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 200

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 198

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 197

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 194

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 185

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 162

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 160

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 150

Low scores — Pat Kleeman 36, Bob Novy 39, Dave VanDerbosch 40, John Dudash 40, Scott Wilson 40, Tim Smith 40.

Thursday Morning League

Players Points

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 110

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 103

Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 100

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 96

Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 96

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 94

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 93

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 92

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 92

Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 91

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 90

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 89

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 89

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 88

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 88

Les Franken, Bob Jones 87

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86

Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 86

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 86

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 86

Vic Clark, Pat Opper 85

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 84

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 84

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 84

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 83

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 81

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 78

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 75

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 67

Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 55

Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53

