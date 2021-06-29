Ladies League
Players Points
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 138
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 132
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 131
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 128
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 121
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 121
Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 114
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 113
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 109
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 107
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 106
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 105
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 98
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 97
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 96
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 95
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 95
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 83
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 81
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 79
Low scores — Jane Robbins/Desiree Heffley 35, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 36, Sandy Hall/Tammy Gurney 38.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Don Myers, Don Sproch 143
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 142
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 136
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 134
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 133
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 128
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 126
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 126
Austin Manth, Adam King 125
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 125
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 124
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 124
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 123
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 123
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 121
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 121
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 120
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 119
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 114
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 113
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 112
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 112
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 111
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 111
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 110
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 110
Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 110
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 108
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 92
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 55
Low scores — Roger Taylor/Charlie Dobson 33, Corey Coshow/Todd Anderson 34, Sam Kaufman/Dan Budzon 35.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn
Customs 226
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 226
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 224
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded
Plastics 223
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 222
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 213
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 213
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 211
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary
Clinic #1 208
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 206
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 197
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 196
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 196
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 196
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 194
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 191
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 191
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 191
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 190
Don Sproch, Josh Page 184
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 182
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 176
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 172
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 168
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 159
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 145
Low scores — Bill Davidson 35, Mike Kleeman 37, Sherm Lewis 37.
American Legion League
Players Points
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 273
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 245
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 243
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 243
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 242
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 239
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 237
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 234
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 231
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 230
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 229
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 223
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 222
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 217
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 216
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 211
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 209
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 201
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 200
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 198
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 197
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 194
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 185
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 162
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 160
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 150
Low scores — Pat Kleeman 36, Bob Novy 39, Dave VanDerbosch 40, John Dudash 40, Scott Wilson 40, Tim Smith 40.
Thursday Morning League
Players Points
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 110
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 103
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 100
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 96
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 96
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 94
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 93
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 92
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 92
Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 91
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 90
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 89
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 89
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 88
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 88
Les Franken, Bob Jones 87
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 86
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 86
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 86
Vic Clark, Pat Opper 85
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 84
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 84
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 84
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 83
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 81
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 78
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 75
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 67
Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 55
Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53
