Drive-through flu clinic offered
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department is hosting a free drive-through flu vaccine clinic and food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
The clinic will take place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Flu vaccine will be available for adults 18 years of age and older. A quadrivalent vaccine will be administered until 2 p.m. or when the supply is gone.
Participants are to enter the fairgrounds on 18th Street, register and receive their vaccination in the arm. Visitors are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt and a mask.
Freewill donations of dried foods, canned goods or cash will be collected for the Community Care Food Pantry at Garrett United Methodist Church.
This flu vaccination program is supported by DeKalb County Homeland Security, the Curiosity Shop in Garrett and the DeKalb County fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.