Albert Wright
CORUNNA — Albert J. Wright, 83, of Corunna, died Aug. 3, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Steven Brudi
AUBURN — Steven J. Brudi, 64, of Auburn, died Aug. 1, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Wade Clowser
AUBURN — Wade A. Clowser, 61, of Auburn, died July 29, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Maurice Hagan
AUBURN — Maurice L. “Maury” Hagan, 82, of Auburn, died July 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Linda
Pulver-Jackson
FREMONT — Linda R. Pulver-Jackson, 65, of Fremont and born in Auburn, died July 31, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Dortha King
AUBURN — Dortha G. King, 97, of Auburn, died Aug. 3, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Harriet Myers
AUBURN — Harriet I. Myers, 98, of Auburn, died Aug. 2, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Janis Hood
FORT WAYNE — Janis L. Hood, 89, of Fort Wayne, a longtime teacher at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, died July 31, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Edward Yoder
ST. JOE — Edward Yoder, 80, of St. Joe, died Aug. 1, 2021.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Arlene Wagner
SPENCERVILLE — Arlene L. Wagner, 82, of Spencerville, died July 27, 2021.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Wagner Sr.
SPENCERVILLE — Kenneth L. Wagner Sr., 87, of Spencerville, died Aug. 4, 2021.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Patricia Brubaker
PLEASANT LAKE — Patricia “Pat” Brubaker, 68, of Pleasant Lake, died July 31, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jeffrey Kessler
ELKHART — Jeffrey Alan Kessler, 57, of Elkhart and born in Kendallville, died July 29, 2021.
Chapel Hill Funeral Home, Osceola, handled arrangements.
Johanna Osgood
KENDALLVILLE — Johanna J. “Jo” Osgood, 91, of Kendallville and formerly of Wolcottville, died July 30, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
