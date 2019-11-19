GARRETT — Carl Leroy Gerber, 90, of Garrett, Indiana, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home in Garrett.
He was born April 8, 1929, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Peter and Gladys (Pettit) Gerber.
Carl enlisted in the Navy Air Force when he was 17, but was sent home early on when his father died. In 1950, he joined the U.S. Army and was sent to Fort Knox. In 1952 he was sent overseas and served in Korea until his honorable discharge in 1954.
He worked at Dana Corporation for 32 years before retiring. He worked for 10 years at XY Tool and Die in LaOtto, and was a part-time farmer, working his 80-acre farm starting in 1947.
He was as member of Cedar Creek Church of the Brethren, a lifetime member of Avilla American Legion and enjoyed fishing.
Carl married Doris Jean Yarde on Sept. 7, 1947, in Cedar Creek Church of the Brethren, and she passed away Dec. 21, 2010.
Surviving are a son and daughter, Gregory Paul Gerber, of Garrett, and Carla (Scott) Winebrenner, of Garrett; eight grandchildren; Aretha Wheeler, Joseph (Stephanie) Putman, Jeremy Putman, Travis Putman, Sheena Gerber, Tonie Gerber, Kelsie Winebrenner and Kole Winebrenner; and there are 10 great-grandchildren; a brother and two sisters, James Gerber, of Garrett, Barbara (Charles) Shoudel, of Garrett, and Belva Mossberger, of Garrett; brothers and sisters-in-law, Nancy and Don Potter, of Fort Wayne, and Alice Yarde of Garrett.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a great-grandson, Kobee Gerber; sister-in-law, Marion Gerber; and a brother-in-law, Dale Yarde.
Services were held on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Brad Hardesty officiating.
Burial followed the service at Embry Cemetery, Garrett.
Preferred memorials may be given to Cedar Creek Church of the Brethren or Wounded Warrior.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.