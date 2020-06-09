INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reminds people to practice responsible recreation at fish and wildlife areas.
Fish and wildlife areas are managed so Indiana’s fish, wildlife, and habitats can thrive and benefit present and future generations of Hoosiers.
Responsible recreation means that everyone does their part to keep fish and wildlife areas healthy, beautiful, and safe for Hoosiers and Indiana’s fish and wildlife. While at FWAs, the DNR asks people to bring a bag to carry out trash.
The DNR offers additional tips:
• Enjoy the outdoors safely by practicing social distancing, parking only in designated areas, driving 30 mph or less on property roads, and only using designated shooting ranges for target or recreational shooting;
• Planning ahead is another way to ensure that you have a fun and safe time while enjoying the outdoors. Along with any activity-specific gear and a trash bag, remember to bring water, hand sanitizer, soap and paper towels with you; and
• Know where you’re going and think about an alternative location if your initial destination is crowded.
FWAs provide excellent opportunities for fishing and shooting sports this time of year, the DNR said. The agency encourages people to spend visits watching wildlife, walking, and enjoying the scenic views.
For more information about fishing, boating or paddling activities, find the perfect place by using the interactive Where to Fish map: on.IN.gov/where2fish.
Additional information may be found at on.IN.gov/dfwproperties.
