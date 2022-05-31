Ladies League
Players Points
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 69
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 65
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 58
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 56
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 54
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 53
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 52
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 49
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 48
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 46
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 44
Colette Dewitt, Taunja Wickham 44
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 42
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 40
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 38
Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 36
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 35
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 35
Ann Lewis, Kristi Surfus 33
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 26
Low scores — Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 35; Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 38; Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 38; Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 39; Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 40.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Brock Diederich, Eric Kurtz 101
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 97
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 87
Jon Stetler, Tim Talley 86
Scott Pfeiffer, Nick Reinoehl 86
Austin Manth, Adam King 82
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 80
Steve Churchward, Doug Foy 79
Don Myers, Don Sproch 79
Dave Hippenhammer, Todd Anderson 77
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 76
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 72
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 71
Lenny Hutson, Wayne Nagel 71
Alex Reidt, Matt Yochum 71
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 70
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 69
Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 67
Joe Keb, Bob Keb 66
Jason Sasse, Mark Colwell 66
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 63
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 62
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 62
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 61
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 61
Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus 58
Cole Krebs, Mark Rohm 58
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 57
Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 57
Shane Click, Dustin Hamilton 56
Low scores — Brock Diederich, Eric Kurtz 33; Jon Stetler, Tim Talley 35; Mike Morr, Jason Vian 35; John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 35; Vic Clark, Curt Kula 35.
Tuesday Night League
Players Points
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Garrett Bowl 131
Brock Diederich, Howard Marchand MJS Apparel 124
Randy Wooldridge, Jeff Beerbower Open MRI 123
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 118
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus S&T 118
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 117
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh 116
Steve Eyers, Gene Sonnenberg 116
Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter Fiechter Construction 114
Kyle Beckman, Nick Tony Garrett State Bank 104
Mark Burnworth, Steve Weikart 102
Jeff Whitacre, Joe Parrot 101
Rich Castle, Jason Irrgang 98
Julius Pineiro, Jarrod Colburn 96
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 93
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 91
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 85
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 81
Gary Thompson, Bill Davidson Nick’s Affordable Tree Care 81
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 72
Scott Pepple, Ron Reynolds Littlejohn Auctions 72
Mark Richardson, John Good 69
Low scores — Scott Pepple 36, Brock Diederich 37, Howard Marchand 40, Butch Beber 40, Joe Parrot 40, Bill Davidson 40.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 124
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 124
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 124
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 123
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 123
Noah Sattison, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 119
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 118
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 113
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 112
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 111
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 111
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 108
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 107
Don Sproch, Phil DeJohn 105
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 101
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 99
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded Plastics 99
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary Clinic #1 99
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 94
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 93
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 90
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 84
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 78
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 67
Low scores — Marc Munson 36, Howard Marchand 37, Tom Kleeman 37, Austin Johnson 37, Fritz Cooper 37, Greg Schlosser 37.
American Legion League
Players Points
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 122
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 122
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 109
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 107
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 106
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 104
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 102
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 102
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 99
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 98
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 97
Brock Diederich, Drew Omspacher 95
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 93
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 93
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 92
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 91
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 91
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 88
Mike Harper, Doug Fraze 88
Jeff Kessler, Jonathan Kessler 86
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 82
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 78
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 75
Dave Lochner, Lance LaLone 73
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 73
Mike Ley, Todd Fiandt 60
Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Pat Kleeman 39, Dave VanDerbosch 39, John Dudash 39, Mike Kleeman 41, Mark Richardson 41, Tom Armstrong 41.
Thursday Morning League
Players Points
Greg Kolkman, Paul Hemsoth 35
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 33
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 32
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 32
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 32
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 32
Max Amstutz, Jeff Amstutz 30
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 29
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 29
Mark Fogt, Brian Sprunger 29
Vic Clark, Pat Opper 28
Tony Blomeke, Mike Esselburn 28
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 27
Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 26
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 26
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 25
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 25
Ray Oliver, Butch Oliver 25
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 23
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 23
Dewey Delong, Steve Houser 23
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 23
Kim Oster, Mark Feagler 23
Jerry Chisholm, Bernie Landes 22
Mark Wolford, Tom Biddle 22
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 20
Wayne Bartels, Jim Vogel 20
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 19
Les Franken, Bob Jones 18
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 17
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 17
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 17
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 16
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 15
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.