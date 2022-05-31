Garrett Country Club logo

Ladies League

Players Points

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 69

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 65

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 58

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 56

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 54

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 53

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 52

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 49

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 48

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 46

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 44

Colette Dewitt, Taunja Wickham 44

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 42

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 40

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 38

Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 36

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 35

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 35

Ann Lewis, Kristi Surfus 33

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 26

Low scores — Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 35; Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 38; Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 38; Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 39; Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 40.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Brock Diederich, Eric Kurtz 101

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 97

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 87

Jon Stetler, Tim Talley 86

Scott Pfeiffer, Nick Reinoehl 86

Austin Manth, Adam King 82

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 80

Steve Churchward, Doug Foy 79

Don Myers, Don Sproch 79

Dave Hippenhammer, Todd Anderson 77

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 76

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 72

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 71

Lenny Hutson, Wayne Nagel 71

Alex Reidt, Matt Yochum 71

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 70

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 69

Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 67

Joe Keb, Bob Keb 66

Jason Sasse, Mark Colwell 66

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 63

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 62

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 62

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 61

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 61

Sam Kaufman, Tony Surfus 58

Cole Krebs, Mark Rohm 58

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 57

Gene Sonnenberg, Dan Payton 57

Shane Click, Dustin Hamilton 56

Low scores — Brock Diederich, Eric Kurtz 33; Jon Stetler, Tim Talley 35; Mike Morr, Jason Vian 35; John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 35; Vic Clark, Curt Kula 35.

Tuesday Night League

Players Points

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Garrett Bowl 131

Brock Diederich, Howard Marchand MJS Apparel 124

Randy Wooldridge, Jeff Beerbower Open MRI 123

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 118

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus S&T 118

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 117

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh 116

Steve Eyers, Gene Sonnenberg 116

Phil DeJohn, Trent Fiechter Fiechter Construction 114

Kyle Beckman, Nick Tony Garrett State Bank 104

Mark Burnworth, Steve Weikart 102

Jeff Whitacre, Joe Parrot 101

Rich Castle, Jason Irrgang 98

Julius Pineiro, Jarrod Colburn 96

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 93

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 91

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 85

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 81

Gary Thompson, Bill Davidson Nick’s Affordable Tree Care 81

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 72

Scott Pepple, Ron Reynolds Littlejohn Auctions 72

Mark Richardson, John Good 69

Low scores — Scott Pepple 36, Brock Diederich 37, Howard Marchand 40, Butch Beber 40, Joe Parrot 40, Bill Davidson 40.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 124

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 124

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 124

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 123

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 123

Noah Sattison, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 119

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 118

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/ Colburn Customs 113

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 112

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 111

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 111

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 108

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 107

Don Sproch, Phil DeJohn 105

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 101

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 99

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded Plastics 99

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary Clinic #1 99

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 94

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 93

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 90

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 84

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 78

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 67

Low scores — Marc Munson 36, Howard Marchand 37, Tom Kleeman 37, Austin Johnson 37, Fritz Cooper 37, Greg Schlosser 37.

American Legion League

Players Points

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 122

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 122

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 109

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 107

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 106

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 104

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 102

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 102

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 99

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 98

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 97

Brock Diederich, Drew Omspacher 95

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 93

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 93

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 92

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 91

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 91

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 88

Mike Harper, Doug Fraze 88

Jeff Kessler, Jonathan Kessler 86

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 82

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 78

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 75

Dave Lochner, Lance LaLone 73

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 73

Mike Ley, Todd Fiandt 60

Low scores — Brock Diederich 34, Pat Kleeman 39, Dave VanDerbosch 39, John Dudash 39, Mike Kleeman 41, Mark Richardson 41, Tom Armstrong 41.

Thursday Morning League

Players Points

Greg Kolkman, Paul Hemsoth 35

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 33

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 32

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 32

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 32

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 32

Max Amstutz, Jeff Amstutz 30

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 29

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 29

Mark Fogt, Brian Sprunger 29

Vic Clark, Pat Opper 28

Tony Blomeke, Mike Esselburn 28

Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 27

Fritz Cooper, Dave Saylor 26

Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 26

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 25

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 25

Ray Oliver, Butch Oliver 25

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 23

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 23

Dewey Delong, Steve Houser 23

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 23

Kim Oster, Mark Feagler 23

Jerry Chisholm, Bernie Landes 22

Mark Wolford, Tom Biddle 22

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 20

Wayne Bartels, Jim Vogel 20

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 19

Les Franken, Bob Jones 18

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 17

Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 17

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 17

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 16

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 15

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 11

