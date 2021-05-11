Baseball, softball sectional draws set
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced pairings for the annual baseball and softball sectional tournaments.
Garrett will host a seven-team Class 3A baseball sectional featuring Angola, Bishop Dwenger, Bishop Luers, Concordia, Leo and New Haven.
First-round pairings have Angola and Bishop Luers opening sectional play. Garrett drew Concordia and Leo will face Bishop Dwenger.
New Haven drew a first-round bye and will play the Angola-Bishop Luers winner. The Garrett-Concordia and Leo-Bishop Dwenger winners will meet in the other semi-final game.
Garrett will play in a five-team, Class 3A softball sectional at Angola. Teams in that field are Angola, Bishop Dwenger, Concordia, Garrett and New Haven.
Concordia drew Bishop Dwenger and Garrett is paired with New Haven. Angola drew a first-round bye and will face the Concordia-Bishop Dwenger winner.
Varsity Baseball
Garrett shuts out Cougars
GARRETT — Garrett pitcher Luke Holcomb threw a complete-game shutout and added two hits at the plate to help his team to a 7-0 win over Central Noble May 4.
Holcomb drove in two runs with a pair of singles. He threw 92 pitches, with 65 for strikes, allowing just five hits. Holcomb struck out eight and walked just one.
Blake Ratcliffe picked up two hits and drove in a run for Garrett (10-3).
Kail Baughman, Taylor DeLong, Brayden Fisher and Jacob Molargik had hits for the Railroaders.
Railroaders roll to 12-2 victory
COLUMBIA CITY — The Garrett Railroaders banged out 10 hits and used six errors to score a 12-2 five-inning victory at Columbia City Wednesday.
Graham Kelham had three hits, including two doubles, scored three times and drove in two runs. Kail Baughman had a double and a triple, driving in three runs. Blake Ratcliffe also picked up two hits for the Railroaders.
Luke Byers pitched the first three innings to get the win. He allowed two hits, struck out three and walked four. Baughman and Kelham pitched an inning of relief each. Baughman fanned two and Kelham struck out one.
After two scoreless innings, Garrett did all of its damage in the next three innings. The Railroaders scored five times in the third, three times in the fourth and four times in the fifth.
Blazers hold off Garrett rally
GARRETT — Eastside scored what proved to be the winning run in the sixth and held off a Garrett rally in the seventh for a 3-2 Northeast Corner Conference win Thursday.
The Blazers scored twice in the first thanks to two Garrett errors. The Railroaders picked up a run in the third.
In the sixth, Wade Miller walked, stole second and scored on Colben Steury’s two-out double.
Gage Smith homered to lead off the Garrett seventh. Later, Dominick Wilson reached on a one-out error, and pinch-runner Jasen Bailey moved up on a ground ball. The game ended on a fly ball to right.
Each team had just two hits.
Smith pitched six innings, striking out 15 batters for the Railroaders. Carsen Jacobs got the win for Eastside and Owen Willard picked up the save in relief.
Varsity Softball
Cougars shut out Garrett
GARRETT — Central Noble pitcher Libby Goldey tossed a two-hit shutout as the Cougars defeated Garrett 12-0 in five innings May 4.
Goldey struck out six and walked just one.
The Cougars had 18 hits, with Bridgette Gray and Kylie Bingham collecting three hits each.
Casey Hunter had a triple, and Bingham, Abby Hile and Breanna Waikel had doubles.
Central Noble led 9-0 after a half-inning of play.
Ayla Arambula and Chloe Trausch had Garrett’s hits.
Blazers rock Railroaders 18-1
GARRETT — Eastside batted around twice in a 12-run sixth inning and defeated Garrett 18-1 Thursday.
Sheri Boucher had a triple, Hallie McCoy had a double and Laney Miller picked up a single for Garrett.
The Blazers collected 18 hits. Grace Kreischer had three singles.
Mataya Bireley, McKenna Hoffelder, Ryleigh Howe, Skyelar Kessler, Jayci Kitchen, Faith McClain and Grace McClain had two hits each.
Grace McClain homered. Bireley and Faith McClain had triples. Howe and Brooke Pittman had doubles.
Natalie Lower gave up three hits and struck out nine in four innings. Moyra McAtee didn’t allow a hit in two innings of relief.
