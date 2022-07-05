School district offering summer lunches
GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District is offering summer meals.
Lunch only will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11-29.
Visitors are asked to go to the middle school/high school cafeteria at Garrett High School, 801 E. Houston St. and entering at Door 20.
Meals must be eaten on site. Meals are no longer allowed to be taken to go.
Meals are free to anyone 18 years of age and younger. Daily adult prices are $4.60 for lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.