Janet Hathaway
GARRETT — Janet L. Hathaway, 83, of Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and formerly of Garrett, died Feb. 6, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Christopher Cauley
AUBURN — Christopher Stuart Cauley, 67, of Auburn, died Feb. 2, 2022.
Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
James David
AUBURN — James “Scott” David, 59, of Auburn and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Jan. 30, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Daniel Longo
AUBURN — Daniel John Longo, 29, of Auburn, died Feb. 3, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
William Rennecker
AUBURN — William H. Rennecker, 69, of Auburn, died Feb. 4, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Scott Schowe
AUBURN — Scott E. Schowe, 57, of Auburn, died Feb. 5, 2022.
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, Mungovan Chapel, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Michael Sprague
FORT WAYNE — Michael E. Sprague, 73, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Jan. 30, 2022.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Joyce Wilson
AUBURN — Joyce E. Wilson, 78, of Auburn, died Feb. 10, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Earl Shultz
BUTLER — Earl L. Shultz, 83, of Butler, died Feb. 4, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Betty Kees
WATERLOO — Betty Lou (Badman) Kees, 93, of Waterloo, died Feb. 6, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kim Gnagy
HAMILTON — Kimberly Ann “Kim” Gnagy, 62, of Hamilton, died Feb. 8, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Eugene Nodine
ASHLEY — Eugene Walter Nodine, 80, of Ashley, died Feb. 9, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Janet White
ASHLEY — Janet I. White, 74, of Ashley, died Feb. 7, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Nina Fast
PLEASANT LAKE — Nina Mae Fast, 87, of Pleasant Lake, died Feb. 4, 2022.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
