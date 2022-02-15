Janet Hathaway

GARRETT — Janet L. Hathaway, 83, of Fort Wayne, Indianapolis and formerly of Garrett, died Feb. 6, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Christopher Cauley

AUBURN — Christopher Stuart Cauley, 67, of Auburn, died Feb. 2, 2022.

Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

James David

AUBURN — James “Scott” David, 59, of Auburn and formerly of Fort Wayne, died Jan. 30, 2022.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Daniel Longo

AUBURN — Daniel John Longo, 29, of Auburn, died Feb. 3, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

William Rennecker

AUBURN — William H. Rennecker, 69, of Auburn, died Feb. 4, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Scott Schowe

AUBURN — Scott E. Schowe, 57, of Auburn, died Feb. 5, 2022.

Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, Mungovan Chapel, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.

Michael Sprague

FORT WAYNE — Michael E. Sprague, 73, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Jan. 30, 2022.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Joyce Wilson

AUBURN — Joyce E. Wilson, 78, of Auburn, died Feb. 10, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Earl Shultz

BUTLER — Earl L. Shultz, 83, of Butler, died Feb. 4, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Betty Kees

WATERLOO — Betty Lou (Badman) Kees, 93, of Waterloo, died Feb. 6, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kim Gnagy

HAMILTON — Kimberly Ann “Kim” Gnagy, 62, of Hamilton, died Feb. 8, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Eugene Nodine

ASHLEY — Eugene Walter Nodine, 80, of Ashley, died Feb. 9, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Janet White

ASHLEY — Janet I. White, 74, of Ashley, died Feb. 7, 2022.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Nina Fast

PLEASANT LAKE — Nina Mae Fast, 87, of Pleasant Lake, died Feb. 4, 2022.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

