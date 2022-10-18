Garrett, IN (46738)

Today

Rain and snow in the morning changing to rain late. High 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.