GARRETT — Katie Treesh, a teacher at Garrett High School, was recently named recipient of a Make Activities Count grant, awarded by McDonald’s restaurants from across Indiana and southwest Michigan.
Each $500 MAC grant is designed to help local teachers fund new and exciting projects designed to engage their students in creative ways.
Treesh plans to use the $500 to support her real adult world class. One of the main projects of the class is the charity fundraiser project where students plan and execute a fundraiser to support a local charity. This year’s fundraiser is a charity teacher vs. student dodge ball game. The $500 will help pay for the team’s T-shirts.
MAC grants are designed to provide educators with the resources they need to create new and exciting learning experiences for their students.
McDonald’s owner/operators are recognized in many communities throughout the country for entrepreneurship and their commitment to local schools and communities. In an effort to continue that commitment, McDonald’s owner/operators in Indiana and southwest Michigan will provide approximately 50 individual teachers with MAC Grants with the goal of helping build important personal career or business skills for students.
Students and those looking to continue their schooling or return to school can also enroll in McDonald’s signature education and career advising program Archways to Opportunity.
The program provides eligible employees at participating restaurants an opportunity to earn college tuition assistance, a high school diploma, access free education and career advising services and learn English as a second language.
So far in 2022, local McDonald’s restaurants across Indiana and southwest Michigan have provided more than $170,000 in tuition assistance to help employees continue their education.
