GARRETT — New coach Kyler Perez and members of Garrett’s boys and girls track teams are ready to go following a lost 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love the atmosphere from both the boys and girls teams,” Perez said. “Both have been incredibly welcoming as I have transitioned into the role of head coach.
“They are also a solid group of hard workers who come to practice with great attitudes and the willingness to compete day in and day out.”
The boys team has approximately 40 athletes, while 30 athletes comprise the girls roster. There are 15 seniors between the two teams.
The girls team has a solid core of returning experience.
Emma Kioski, who holds the school record in the 100-meter dash, returns, along with Ella Baver and Tia Spiece.
Nataley Armstrong, Madilyn Malcolm and Valencia Placencia are solid, experienced middle and long-distance runners.
Sadie Best gives the Garrett girls experience in throwing events.
Perez expects Christian London and Seth Montoya to lead the sprinting contingent on the boys team.
Trevor Armstrong, Zak Klopfenstein and Tanner McMain all return to compete in middle and long-distance races.
Kenan Kennedy, Robert Koskie and Chandler Minnich are returning jumpers for the Railroader boys.
Cliff Andrews and Jaxson Gould are returning throws for Garrett.
“First and foremost, we want to stay healthy and make it through the whole season,” Perez said regarding team goals.
“Knowing what some of the athletes went through last year, getting their seasons taken away, it is huge for us to even get the chance to compete right now.
“Competition-wise, the goal is always to perform to the top of our abilities, and I think we have the chance to surprise some teams out there.”
Both Garrett track teams open their seasons with dual meets at DeKalb Thursday.
The Railroaders’ first home meet is April 15 against Hamilton and Fremont.
