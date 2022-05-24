Guy Bard
AUBURN — Guy E. Bard, 66, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died May 12, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Ellen Griffis
GARRETT — Ellen A. Griffis, 76, of Garrett, died May 13, 2022.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Charles Mosley
GARRETT — Charles Bryan Mosley, 54, of Garrett, died May 16, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Sharon Simon
AVILLA — Sharon Simon, 84, of Avilla and born in Garrett, died May 20, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Wendell Parker
AVILLA — Wendell David Parker, 51, of Avilla, died May 17, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
David Paulsen
AUBURN — David Earl Paulsen, 88, of Auburn, died May 19, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Herman Snodgrass
BUTLER — Herman “Randell” Snodgrass, 78, of Butler, died May 16, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Coral Steckley
ST. JOE — Coral M. Steckley, 93, of Muncie, born in St. Joe and formerly of Auburn, died May 16, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Clarence Hull
SPENCERVILLE — Clarence LeRoy Hull, 101, of Spencerville, died May 15, 2022.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Marsha Ritter
PLEASANT LAKE — Marsha K. Ritter, 82, of Pleasant Lake and born in Auburn, died May 19, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Judith Desper
KENDALLVILLE — Judith Desper, 74, of Kendallville, died May 18, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Verna Herr
KENDALLVILLE — Verna Marie Herr, 80, of Kendallville and formerly of Syracuse, died May 16, 2022.
Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse, is handling arrangements.
Lauren Parr Sr.
KENDALLVILLE — Lauren L. Parr Sr., 60, of Kendallville, died May 18, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Mark Slone
KENDALLVILLE — Mark Slone, 24, of Kendallville, died May 14, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Rosalie Craun
ORLAND — Rosalie “Rose” Getz Fuller Craun, 80, of Orland, died May 17, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Mabel Evans
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mabel A. Evans, 94, of Binghamton, New York and born in Orland, died May 18, 2022.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth Steele Sr.
ORLAND — Kenneth Robert Steele Sr., 74, of Orland, died May 17, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.