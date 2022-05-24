Guy Bard

AUBURN — Guy E. Bard, 66, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died May 12, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Ellen Griffis

GARRETT — Ellen A. Griffis, 76, of Garrett, died May 13, 2022.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Charles Mosley

GARRETT — Charles Bryan Mosley, 54, of Garrett, died May 16, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Sharon Simon

AVILLA — Sharon Simon, 84, of Avilla and born in Garrett, died May 20, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Wendell Parker

AVILLA — Wendell David Parker, 51, of Avilla, died May 17, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

David Paulsen

AUBURN — David Earl Paulsen, 88, of Auburn, died May 19, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Herman Snodgrass

BUTLER — Herman “Randell” Snodgrass, 78, of Butler, died May 16, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Coral Steckley

ST. JOE — Coral M. Steckley, 93, of Muncie, born in St. Joe and formerly of Auburn, died May 16, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Clarence Hull

SPENCERVILLE — Clarence LeRoy Hull, 101, of Spencerville, died May 15, 2022.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Marsha Ritter

PLEASANT LAKE — Marsha K. Ritter, 82, of Pleasant Lake and born in Auburn, died May 19, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Judith Desper

KENDALLVILLE — Judith Desper, 74, of Kendallville, died May 18, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Verna Herr

KENDALLVILLE — Verna Marie Herr, 80, of Kendallville and formerly of Syracuse, died May 16, 2022.

Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse, is handling arrangements.

Lauren Parr Sr.

KENDALLVILLE — Lauren L. Parr Sr., 60, of Kendallville, died May 18, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Mark Slone

KENDALLVILLE — Mark Slone, 24, of Kendallville, died May 14, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Rosalie Craun

ORLAND — Rosalie “Rose” Getz Fuller Craun, 80, of Orland, died May 17, 2022.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Mabel Evans

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mabel A. Evans, 94, of Binghamton, New York and born in Orland, died May 18, 2022.

Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Kenneth Steele Sr.

ORLAND — Kenneth Robert Steele Sr., 74, of Orland, died May 17, 2022.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

