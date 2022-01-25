Varsity Boys Basketball
Garrett boys defeated by Westview
GARRETT — The one-two punch of Mason Yoder and Brady Yoder was simply too much for Garrett’s boys basketball team to overcome.
Mason Yoder had 25 points, including 10 field goals, and Brady Yoder poured in 19, on the back of five three-pointers as visiting Westview handed Garrett a 57-39 defeat at the Paul Bateman Gym Saturday.
Wiley Minix added nine points for the Warriors, who improved to 6-6 in all games and 4-3 in the Northeast Corner Conference.
Garrett (4-11 overall, 1-5 in the NECC) was led by Jasen Bailey’s 18 points. Luke Coffman finished with seven points and Jaxson Fugate added six.
Tyler Gater and Kyle Smith each had four points for the Railroaders.
The game was tied at 7-7 after a quarter and Westview led 18-13 at halftime. The Warriors erupted for 24 points in the third and 15 in the fourth. Garrett had 11 in the third and 15 in the fourth.
