Tuesday, Oct. 29
Rotary Club, T & R Junction, 12 noon
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. phone 357-5534 for location information
Thursday, Oct. 31
DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, Courthouse, Auburn, 8:30 a.m.
Children’s Chapel, Gods’ Little Railroaders & Beyond, Garrett Church of the Nazarene, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Model Train Club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 7 p.m.
AA meeting, St. Joseph basement, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1
Pythian Sisters, Auburn, 8 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, 8:30 a.m.
Board of Directors, Chamber of Commerce, Chamber Office, Auburn, 12 noon.
TRIM (Try Removing Inches Monthly) weigh-in, Alliance Industries, 901 E. Quincy St., Garrett, 5 -6 p.m., meeting follows. Phone 357-3617 for information
GHS Choir Boosters, High School Cafeteria, 6 p.m.
Altona Town Board, 6 p.m.
Garrett American Legion 178 Ladies Auxiliary, 515 W. Fifth Ave., 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
City of Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 8:30 a.m.
GHS Class of 1958, Paradise Buffet, Auburn, 11:15 a.m.
Rotary Club, T & R Junction, 12 noon
Garrett City Council, City Hall, enter door 16, 5 p.m. (note time change)
Creative Crafters Club, DeKalb Co. Office Bldg., 10th Street entrance, 7 p.m.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. phone 357-5534 for location information
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.