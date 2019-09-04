Sept. 4-6

Wednesday — Chicken and waffles, syrup, broccoli/cauliflower salad, banana and milk

Thursday — Ham and cheese pocket, augratin potatoes, mandarin oranges and milk

Friday — Mozzarella sticks, marinara, peas and carrots, fruit cup and milk

Sept. 9-13

Monday — Crisito, refried beans, pineapple salad, tortilla chips and milk

Tuesday — Grilled chicken and swiss, fresh veggies, grapes and milk

Wednesday — Chicken tetrazzini, cauli blend, applesauce, bosco stick and milk

Thursday — Cheeseburger, potato wedge, fruit cocktail and milk

Friday — Pizza, corn, pears, cookie and milk

Sept 16-20

Monday — Corn dog, baked beans, fruit slushie, Rice Krispie treat and milk

Tuesday — Meatball sub with marinara and mozzarella cheese, lettuce salad, apple slices, fruit snack and milk

Wednesday — Chicken fajita bowl, queso cheese sauce, peppers and onions, salsa and sour cream, Mexi corn and rice, mandarin oranges and milk

Thursday — BBQ pork sandwich, fries, peaches and milk

Friday — Philly beef sandwich, queso cheese sauce, pepper and onions, mixed vegetables, strawberries, chips and milk

