Varsity Girls Soccer
Railroaders win 1-0
KENDALLVILLE — Lexi Gordon’s breakaway goal late in the first half was the only score as Garrett defeated host East Noble 1-0 in a Sept. 9 match.
The Railroaders improved to 5-3-1 in all matches.
Varsity Girls Golf
Garrett girls split NECC matches
LAGRANGE — Garrett’s girls golf team split Northeast Corner Conference matches Sept. 4 at Heron Creek.
Host Lakeland shot 161 to 201 for Garrett and 213 for Westview.
Lakeland’s Madison Keil was the medalist with a 33 for the Lakers and Sadie Edsall shot a 39. Other Laker scores were Bailey Hartsough 43, and Kylee Watkins and Tatum Retterbush 46.
Sarah Cooper led Garrett with a 42 and Abby Weaver shot a 47. Kaitlyn Bergman shot a 53. Courtney Barse and Sophia Ruble each had 59s.
Hope Haarer was low for Westview with a 45. Other Warrior scores were Lillian Eash 54, Ava Brown 55, Hannah Klein 59 and Danika Yoder 60.
Railroaders defeat Woodlan
NEW HAVEN — Garrett outshot Woodlan 191-242 at Whispering Creek Sept. 8. Adams Central also competed but did not field a full team for the match.
Sarah Cooper shot a 1-over-par 37 to pace the Railroaders and take medalist honors, and Abby Weaver had a 44. Other Garrett scores were Kaitlyn Bergman 54, Sophia Ruble 56 and Courtney Barse 62.
Sam Ringenberg led Woodlan with a 58 and Mary Jones shot a 48 for Adams Central.
Varsity Volleyball
Garrett sweeps Chargers
LIGONIER — Garrett’s volleyball team swept host West Noble 25-17, 25-15, 25-9 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Logan Smith had 12 assists, 11 digs and eight kills for the Railroaders (9-1, 4-1 NECC).
Emma Hirchak had 10 assists, seven kills, three block assists and two aces. Morgan Ostrowski had 15 digs, six kills, two aces, a solo block and four block assists. Sadie Best added eight digs and two aces.
