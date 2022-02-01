COVID strike team coming to county
AUBURN — The state of Indiana is sending a strike team to DeKalb County to offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations.
The strike team will be at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on South Union Street, Auburn, from noon to 8 p.m. each day.
Testing will also be available with the following restrictions: rapid tests will be available for children 18 years and younger and adults 50 and older. Adults must be symptomatic. PCR tests will be available for everyone else.
People wanting vaccinations should enter the west door off of Union Street. People seeking a test should enter the south door off of the parking lot.
