Veterans parade set
for Nov. 6 in Garrett
GARRETT — Garrett residents are invited to participate in the DeKalb County Veterans parade.
It will take place at noon Saturday, Nov. 6 in Garrett. Staging begins at 11:30 a.m.
The parade route is Quincy Street to Randolph Street; Randolph Street to Houston Street; Houston Street to Cowen Street; Cowen Street to Fifth Avenue to Garrett American Legion Post 178.
DeKalb County's oldest veterans will be recognized in the parade. Residents who own golf carts are invited to decorate them and participate in the parade.
