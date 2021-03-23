Andrew LaTurner
GARRETT — Andrew "Andy" LaTurner, 48, of Garrett, died March 19, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Ralph Tittle
FORT WAYNE — Ralph “Eddie” Tittle, 60, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Garrett, died March 16, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Lucille Lee
AUBURN — Lucille J. (Grogg) Lee, 96, of Auburn, died March 15, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ama Staten
CAMARILLO, Calif. — Ama Alleshouse Staten, 72, of Camarillo, California and born in Auburn, died Feb. 7. 2021.
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home, Simi Valley, California, handled arrangements.
Ann Hutchins
PLEASANT LAKE — Ann Hutchins, 84, of Pleasant Lake, died March 16, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Belinda Harter
KENDALLVILLE — Belinda L. Harter, 64, of Kendallville, died March 12, 2021.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Helen Swanson
KENDALLVILLE — Helen P. Swanson, 86, of Kendallville, died March 12, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Levi Ginder
LEO — Levi David Ginder, 6 weeks old, of Leo, died March 12, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
