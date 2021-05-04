Mark Ellert
FORT WAYNE — Mark C. Ellert, 66, of Fort Wayne and born in Garrett, died April 25, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Maxine Householder
AUBURN — Maxine A. Householder, 89, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died April 26, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Winfield Malcolm Jr.
GARRETT — Winfield “Scotty” Malcolm Jr., 95, of Garrett, died April 26, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Timothy Hoover
CORUNNA — Timothy W. Hoover, 72, of Corunna, died April 25, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
William Krock Sr.
AVILLA — William H. Krock Sr., 81, of Avilla, died April 27, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Cheryl Click
AUBURN — Cheryl J. Click, 73, of Auburn, died April 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Zach Deetz
AUBURN — Zach A. Deetz, 60, of Auburn, died April 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ronald Feller
AUBURN — Ronald E. Feller, 86, of Auburn, died April 25, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Carol Hummell
AUBURN — Carol “Jo” Hummell, 77, of Auburn, died April 28, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Carol Warstler
AUBURN — Carol Warstler, 81, of Auburn, died April 23, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Marlene Wilcox
AUBURN — Marlene L. Wilcox, 86, of Auburn, died April 22, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Marilyn Yoder
FORT WAYNE — Marilyn Ginder Yoder, 86, of Fort Wayne and born in Butler, died April 28, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
John Chorpenning
HAMILTON — John L. Chorpenning, 88, of Hamilton, died April 24, 2021.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Sarah Ritchie
HAMILTON — Sarah “Jane” Ritchie, 63, of Hamilton, died April 23, 2021.
Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.
Marion Gilbert
HUDSON — Marion Sue Gilbert, 70, of Hudson, died April 28, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Robert Keairnes
KENDALLVILLE — Robert C. “Bob” Keairnes, 56, of Kendallville, died April 25, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Fred McClish
BLUFFTON — Fred Thomas McClish, 74, of Bluffton and born in Kendallville, died April 26, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Waltraude Shull
KENDALLVILLE — Waltraude F. “Val” Shull, 92, of Kendallville, died April 26, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
