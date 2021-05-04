Mark Ellert

FORT WAYNE — Mark C. Ellert, 66, of Fort Wayne and born in Garrett, died April 25, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Maxine Householder

AUBURN — Maxine A. Householder, 89, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died April 26, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Winfield Malcolm Jr.

GARRETT — Winfield “Scotty” Malcolm Jr., 95, of Garrett, died April 26, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Timothy Hoover

CORUNNA — Timothy W. Hoover, 72, of Corunna, died April 25, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

William Krock Sr.

AVILLA — William H. Krock Sr., 81, of Avilla, died April 27, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Cheryl Click

AUBURN — Cheryl J. Click, 73, of Auburn, died April 24, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Zach Deetz

AUBURN — Zach A. Deetz, 60, of Auburn, died April 24, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Ronald Feller

AUBURN — Ronald E. Feller, 86, of Auburn, died April 25, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Carol Hummell

AUBURN — Carol “Jo” Hummell, 77, of Auburn, died April 28, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Carol Warstler

AUBURN — Carol Warstler, 81, of Auburn, died April 23, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Marlene Wilcox

AUBURN — Marlene L. Wilcox, 86, of Auburn, died April 22, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Marilyn Yoder

FORT WAYNE — Marilyn Ginder Yoder, 86, of Fort Wayne and born in Butler, died April 28, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

John Chorpenning

HAMILTON — John L. Chorpenning, 88, of Hamilton, died April 24, 2021.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.

Sarah Ritchie

HAMILTON — Sarah “Jane” Ritchie, 63, of Hamilton, died April 23, 2021.

Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, is handling arrangements.

Marion Gilbert

HUDSON — Marion Sue Gilbert, 70, of Hudson, died April 28, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Robert Keairnes

KENDALLVILLE — Robert C. “Bob” Keairnes, 56, of Kendallville, died April 25, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Fred McClish

BLUFFTON — Fred Thomas McClish, 74, of Bluffton and born in Kendallville, died April 26, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Waltraude Shull

KENDALLVILLE — Waltraude F. “Val” Shull, 92, of Kendallville, died April 26, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Obituary Policy

The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.

Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.

