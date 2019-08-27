AUBURN — United Way of DeKalb County is partnering with other DeKalb County organizations and businesses to host Community Conversations in the coming weeks.
The conversations are geared toward reaching out to the public to better understand needs and goals, and to provide a safe place where people can come together to talk about their aspirations, concerns and how they would like to see their community move forward.
Three or four sessions are planned each month, each lasting 1-2 hours. The goal of the Community Conversations is to reach out and engage a broad range of diverse people within the county. Anyone can participate in these conversations where they live, work or attend school in DeKalb County, with most sessions consisting of eight to 15 people.
The conversations also can be held in local coffee shops, laundromats, libraries, industries, churches and other public places throughout the county. The United Way will come to the various sites to hear remarks, according to a news release.
“Joining forces allows everyone to work together by listening, gathering data and setting goals that create a greater impact within the community,” said officials from the United Way. “To better serve, people must be willing to listen and build relationships, identify key issues, set realistic goals and take action.”
The United Way will use information from the conversations to develop future plans that include measurable results, while simultaneously keeping the community informed, according to United Way leaders.
Plans in September include meeting with leaders and residents of Serenity House alcohol and drug abuse residential recovery homes in Northeast Indiana, among others.
People do not need to attend multiple sessions. Those interested in participating in a conversation or seeking more information may contact Dawn Mason at dawn@unitedwaydekalb.org or phone 927-0995.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.