ALTARSTAR UNITED METHODIST
1403 C.R. 68, Garrett
Pastor Tom Bergman
Phone 410-3432
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. — Sunday service, followed by Bible study
TUESDAY
1:30 p.m. — Bible study
ARK CHRISTIAN
FELLOWSHIP
2245 N. Old S.R. 3, Avilla
Phone 897-3627
Rev. Steve Wagner, Minister
SUNDAY
9 a.m. — Praise and Worship
10 a.m. — Message
WEDNESDAY
6:30 p.m. — Kids Klub, Youth Meeting and Adult Bible Study
CEDAR CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN
5952 C.R. 7, Garrett
John Schrock, transitional pastor
Phone 357-3773
SUNDAY
9:15 a.m. — Adult Sunday School
10 a.m. — Worship, children and youth Sunday school during worship
10:30 a.m. — Children's church
CEDAR LAKE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN
2939 C.R. 15, Corunna
Duane Grady, Pastor
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. — Sunday School
10:30 a.m. —Sunday Worship
CHRISTIAN UNION BRETHREN IN CHRIST
4395 C.R. 7, Garrett
Ron Remke, Pastor
Phone 357-0300
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. — Sunday School
10:30 a.m. — Morning worship
CHURCH AT GARRETT
1370 S. Randolph St.
Pastor Tom Wilcoxson
Phone 357-1829
SUNDAY
10 a.m. — Worship service
WEDNESDAY
6:30 p.m. — Bible study and youth group
COUNTY LINE CHURCH OF GOD, GARRETT
Garrett Schools Performing Arts Center
SUNDAY
10 a.m. — Worship service
DEKALB COUNTY CHURCH OF CHRIST
700 S. Randolph St., Garrett
Non-Instrumental
Phone 357-0738
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. — Bible Classes for all ages
10:30 a.m. — Worship
WEDNESDAY
7 p.m. — Midweek Bible Study
GARRETT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
1357 S. Randolph St.
Rev. David E. Mix
Phone 357-4755
SUNDAY
9:15 a.m. — Sunday School
10:15 a.m. — Morning Worship
6 p.m. — Evening worship
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. — Prayer and Bible Study
GARRETT FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST
213 E. King St., Garrett
Brother Bud Owen — Senior Minister
Chad Kennedy — Children & Youth Minister
Jerry Weller, Worship Minister
Phone 357-3625
WEDNESDAY
6-7 p.m. — Youth Bible Study
7 p.m. — Midweek Boost
SUNDAY
8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Morning worship
Nursery and toddler church during services
9:45 a.m. — Sunday School
FREEDOM TO WORSHIP CHURCH OF GOD
Baseline Road, Altona
Rev. Joe Freeman
2 p.m. — Sunday. Everyone Welcome.
GARRETT CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE
105 W. 6th Ave. Garrett
Pastor Corey Davis
Phone 357-5769
SUNDAY
Services 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
GARRETT
PRESBYTERIAN
CHURCH
201 S. Franklin St.
Pastor Terry Epling
Phone 357-3534
SUNDAY
11 a.m. — Worship with communion and children’s church
GARRETT UNITED METHODIST
110 W. Houston St.
Shalimar Holderly, Pastor
Phone 357-3315
SUNDAY
9:25 a.m. — Worship with communion
10:45 a.m. — Sunday school
6-8 p.m. — Youth Group
SAINT JOSEPH CATHOLIC
307 S. Ijams St., Garrett
Phone 357-3122
Father Jim Shafer
MASSES
Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday-Friday 8:30 a..m., Thursday 6 p.m., Saturday 4:30 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
HOLY DAY MASS
Vigil at 6:30 p.m., day of at 8:30 a.m.
LIVING WATERS COMMUNITY
711 S. Randolph St., Garrett
Phone 357-6435
SUNDAY
9:15 a.m. — Sunday School
10:30 a.m. — Worship Service
WEDNESDAY
6:30 p.m. — Bible Study, youth and adult
NEW LIFE
HOUSE OF WORSHIP
130 N. Randolph St.
Pastor J.C. Banks Jr.
Phone 357-4550
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. — Sunday School
10:30 a.m. — Sunday Worship
6 p.m. — Evening Service
THURSDAY
6 p.m. — Bible Study
NORRIS CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST
4793 C.R. 40-A, Auburn
Pastor John Cohrs
Phone 925-1096
9 a.m. — Sunday School
10:15 a.m. — Worship
ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN
1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett
Phone 357-4545
SUNDAY
9 a.m. — Worship with Holy Communion
10:30 a.m. — Sunday School
WEDNESDAY
6 p.m. — Evening Worship
