(Please check with your church as to the status of in-person services)

ALTARSTAR UNITED METHODIST

1403 C.R. 68, Garrett

Pastor Tom Bergman

Phone 410-3432

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. — Sunday service, followed by Bible study

TUESDAY

1:30 p.m. — Bible study

ARK CHRISTIAN

FELLOWSHIP

2245 N. Old S.R. 3, Avilla

Phone 897-3627

Rev. Steve Wagner, Minister

SUNDAY

9 a.m. — Praise and Worship

10 a.m. — Message

WEDNESDAY

6:30 p.m. — Kids Klub, Youth Meeting and Adult Bible Study

CEDAR CREEK CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN

5952 C.R. 7, Garrett

John Schrock, transitional pastor

Phone 357-3773

cedarcreekcob.org

SUNDAY

9:15 a.m. — Adult Sunday School

10 a.m. — Worship, children and youth Sunday school during worship

10:30 a.m. — Children's church

CEDAR LAKE CHURCH OF THE BRETHREN

2939 C.R. 15, Corunna

Duane Grady, Pastor

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. — Sunday School

10:30 a.m. —Sunday Worship

CHRISTIAN UNION BRETHREN IN CHRIST

4395 C.R. 7, Garrett

Ron Remke, Pastor

Phone 357-0300

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. — Sunday School

10:30 a.m. — Morning worship

CHURCH AT GARRETT

1370 S. Randolph St.

Pastor Tom Wilcoxson

Phone 357-1829

SUNDAY

10 a.m. — Worship service

WEDNESDAY

6:30 p.m. — Bible study and youth group

COUNTY LINE CHURCH OF GOD, GARRETT

Garrett Schools Performing Arts Center

countylinegarrett.org

SUNDAY

10 a.m. — Worship service

DEKALB COUNTY CHURCH OF CHRIST

700 S. Randolph St., Garrett

Non-Instrumental

Phone 357-0738

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. — Bible Classes for all ages

10:30 a.m. — Worship

WEDNESDAY

7 p.m. — Midweek Bible Study

GARRETT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH

1357 S. Randolph St.

Rev. David E. Mix

Phone 357-4755

SUNDAY

9:15 a.m. — Sunday School

10:15 a.m. — Morning Worship

6 p.m. — Evening worship

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. — Prayer and Bible Study

GARRETT FIRST CHURCH OF CHRIST

213 E. King St., Garrett

Brother Bud Owen — Senior Minister

Chad Kennedy — Children & Youth Minister

Jerry Weller, Worship Minister

Phone 357-3625

office@garrett-first-church.com

WEDNESDAY

6-7 p.m. — Youth Bible Study

7 p.m. — Midweek Boost

SUNDAY

8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Morning worship

Nursery and toddler church during services

9:45 a.m. — Sunday School

FREEDOM TO WORSHIP CHURCH OF GOD

Baseline Road, Altona

Rev. Joe Freeman

2 p.m. — Sunday. Everyone Welcome.

GARRETT CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE

105 W. 6th Ave. Garrett

Pastor Corey Davis

Phone 357-5769

SUNDAY

Services 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

GARRETT

PRESBYTERIAN

CHURCH

201 S. Franklin St.

Pastor Terry Epling

Phone 357-3534

SUNDAY

11 a.m. — Worship with communion and children’s church

GARRETT UNITED METHODIST

110 W. Houston St.

Shalimar Holderly, Pastor

Phone 357-3315

SUNDAY

9:25 a.m. — Worship with communion

10:45 a.m. — Sunday school

6-8 p.m. — Youth Group

SAINT JOSEPH CATHOLIC

307 S. Ijams St., Garrett

Phone 357-3122

Father Jim Shafer

MASSES

Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday-Friday 8:30 a..m., Thursday 6 p.m., Saturday 4:30 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

HOLY DAY MASS

Vigil at 6:30 p.m., day of at 8:30 a.m.

LIVING WATERS COMMUNITY

711 S. Randolph St., Garrett

Phone 357-6435

SUNDAY

9:15 a.m. — Sunday School

10:30 a.m. — Worship Service

WEDNESDAY

6:30 p.m. — Bible Study, youth and adult

NEW LIFE

HOUSE OF WORSHIP

130 N. Randolph St.

Pastor J.C. Banks Jr.

Phone 357-4550

SUNDAY

9:30 a.m. — Sunday School

10:30 a.m. — Sunday Worship

6 p.m. — Evening Service

THURSDAY

6 p.m. — Bible Study

NORRIS CHAPEL UNITED METHODIST

4793 C.R. 40-A, Auburn

Pastor John Cohrs

Phone 925-1096

norrischapel.org

9 a.m. — Sunday School

10:15 a.m. — Worship

ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN

1349 S. Randolph St., Garrett

Phone 357-4545

SUNDAY

9 a.m. — Worship with Holy Communion

10:30 a.m. — Sunday School

WEDNESDAY

6 p.m. — Evening Worship

