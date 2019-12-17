JC Isham
GARRETT — JC Isham, 82, of Garrett, died Dec. 9, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Joshua Price
GARRETT — Joshua D. “Josh” Price, 39, of Garrett, died Dec. 10, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Don Sattison
GARRETT — Don L. Sattison, 82, of Garrett, died Dec. 9, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Virginia Scranage
ASHLEY — Virginia Ann Scranage, 81, of Ashley, died Dec. 9, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Sherry Carcione
HUDSON — Sherry Ann Carcione, 47, of Hudson, died Dec. 9, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
James Donaldson
LAKELAND, Fla. — James Martin Donaldson, 90, of Lakeland, Florida and born in Auburn, died Nov. 28, 2019.
Private services will take place at a later date.
Betty Stomm
AUBURN — Betty Lou Stomm, 85, of Auburn, died Dec. 8, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
James Seltenright
BUTLER — James Lewis “Jim” Seltenright, 84, of Butler, died Dec. 9, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Jerome Frye
PLEASANT LAKE — Jerome Price “Bud” Frye, 93, of Pleasant Lake, died Dec. 9, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Lonnel Chiddister
ANGOLA — Lonnel Owen Chiddister, 70, of Angola, died Dec. 7, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Donald Heinrich Jr.
ANGOLA — Donald L. Heinrich Jr., 66, of Angola, died Dec. 8, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Donna Ort
ANGOLA — Donna Jean Ort, 83, of Angola, died Dec. 7, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Joshua Pratt
KENDALLVILLE — Joshua Adam Pratt, 33, of Kendallville, died Dec. 6, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Eugene Shatto
KENDALLVILLE — Eugene G. Shatto, 63, of Kendallville, died Dec. 6, 2019.
DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City, handled arrangements.
Wade Brinkman
ROME CITY — Wade William Brinkman, 63, of Rome City, died Dec. 8, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
James Messer
ROME CITY — James Nathan “Nate Dogg” Messer, 38, of Rome City, died Dec. 10, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Kathy Johnson
ALBION — Kathy J. Johnson, 61, of Albion, died Dec. 7, 2019.
Harper Funeral Hom, Albion, handled arrangements.
